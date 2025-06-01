Utkarsh Ambudkar reveals what drew him to Lulu Is a Rhinoceros on Apple TV+ (Exclusive)

Rapper, actor, and voice artist Utkarsh Ambudkar is a big part of the Apple TV+ animated children's special, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros. He plays the aptly named Hip Hop, whom he describes as a "funny little bunny".

Lulu is a bulldog (shhh, don't tell her), who believes, as the name implies, that she is a rhinoceros. Throughout the Apple TV+ original, she embarks on a quest to prove to the world that despite their reservations, she is indeed a rhinoceros. Along the way, she runs into Hip Hop the Bunny. Someone who believes her from the word go!

Ambudkar explained what drew him to this new wholesome Apple TV+ musical in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

"They asked me to be a part of it and I saw that Auliʻi was in it. And a friend of mine – Dulé Hill is in it. I have small children. I just thought it would be great to be a part of. So, it’s a quick and easy yes. And so here we are now. It takes a long time in animation to make things happen. So, being able to see the finished product is really exciting. I think people are really going to love it."

Ambudkar explains his character on the Apple TV+ original Lulu is a Rhinoceros

When asked who Hip Hop, the bunny, is and whether the name was specifically chosen because of Ambudkar's background in hip hop, he said:

"Maybe. I mean it probably made the sell a little bit easier. But yeah, he’s a funny little bunny who’s just looking for a best friend. It is something a lot of people can relate to. Just looking for a friend and someone to love and support."

The core of the Apple TV+ special centers around the bond between Lulu and Hip Hop. Ambudkar added:

"And I think that’s what makes Hip Hop, my character, very special and endearing. And the friendship between him and Lulu, our Rhinoceros is sort of what drives the story. So, it’s really exciting."

Of course, the journey of a bulldog becoming a rhinoceros, as one would expect, is fraught with challenges. Ambudkar, however, does not see Finn the Pigeon necessarily as the bad guy.

"Yeah, I think most villains are people that didn’t get love when they needed it. And we see with our villain that when he’s seen, when he’s acknowledged, when he’s validated, when his feelings are given worth, he stops being a villain. And I think most of us have played that role where we felt like we weren’t getting what we needed," he said.

When asked, as a father, what message would Umbudkar give to everyone who watches Lulu is a Rhinoceros? Ambudkar kept it simple and said:

"I would just say that make sure you’re being supportive and loving and kind and cuddle close and enjoy it for what it is. Which is a beautiful visual and musical story."

Previously, Dulé Hill also spoke at length about his character Flom Flom to Sportskeeda, in this Apple TV+ exclusive.

Lulu is a Rhinoceros is now streaming on Apple TV+. Immerse yourself in a fun, lighthearted, warm, and endearing experience with the special.

