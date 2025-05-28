How Dulé Hill approached his Lulu Is a Rhinoceros role (Exclusive)

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros is a heartwarming TV special developed for Apple TV+ by the father-daughter duo of legendary record industry executive Jason Flom and his daughter, comedienne Allison Flom.

Not surprisingly, the character that legendary actor Dulé Hill of Psych fame plays is called Flom Flom. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he detailed how he approached the character of the Tickbird for Lulu Is a Rhinoceros.

"Flom Flom I approached from the outside in. Seeing the visual of Flom Flom, I took in the visual and left space to see what is that voice that represents Flom Flom. And that’s the voice that came out," he said.

In addition to Psych, Dulé Hill is known for his appearances on shows such as The West Wing and Suits. He further explained his approach in this animated special:

"Sometimes you work from the inside out as an actor. You start with something about how I feel. That starts to create how this person walks and how this person talks."

If Lulu is a Rhinoceros, then which animal is Dulé Hill?

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros is an endearing story about a bulldog with an identity crisis, who feels like she is a rhinoceros! Dulé Hill was asked if he has a spirit animal.

"You know, I've never really thought about that. Maybe I'll be somewhere between like... a mix between a wise old owl and a cuddly bear," Hill replied with a laugh.

Much like his co-voice actor, Paul Rust likened himself to an orangutan, purely for the red hair, Hill had his own rationale for wanting to be this owl-bear hybrid.

"A new type of animal. I hope that it could be said that I have some level of wisdom. I try to gather as much as I can from those who have come before me and those who have come after me," Hill explained.

The Lulu Is a Rhinoceros star explained the other half of the comparison as well:

"I try to be approachable and be warm and be somebody that you want to connect with. And I know in real life a bear wouldn't be somebody you wouldn't want to... so maybe a cub. Not really a bear."

In Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, the main character idolizes and aspires to be like Regina The Rhinoceros, a kind and generous being. Flom Flom the Tickbird was a close personal friend of Regina's. We asked if it would be fair to compare Regina and Flom Flom's friendship to that of Shawn and Gus in Psych.

"I would say yes. You know why? Because Shawn and Gus love and appreciate each other for who they are. Exactly who they are. They know who each other is and appreciate it. They don’t try to put on any mask or anything like that," Hill remarked.

Follow Lulu as she tries her best to prove to the world that she is indeed a Rhinoceros. The musical special will premiere this Friday, May 30th, only on Apple TV+.

