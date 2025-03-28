Warner Bros. announces plans to tear down the Looney Tunes building, sparking nostalgia among fans

Fans of the Looney Tunes cartoons have been left disappointed following Warner Bros.' decision to demolish the building that housed the iconic animated series. Deadline exclusively reported on March 27, 2025, that the building 131 will be razed to create more base camp space for the current HBO shows that are filming on the location in Burbank, California.

The building is situated in the far corner of the Warner Bros. lot off of Forest Lawn Drive. The outlet also reported that the demolition work was being planned for a long time and will start by next week. Warner Bros. has not released any official statement regarding the situation, as yet.

Why did Max remove Looney Tunes from its platform?

In March 2025, a majority of popular cartoons' catalog had been taken down from the streaming service Max, enraging animation lovers worldwide. It included the original Looney Tunes shorts created between 1930 and 1969.

It must be noted however, that more recent additions to the franchise continue to stream on the platform. Fans can watch the five seasons of 1995’s The Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries, two seasons of 2002’s Baby Looney Tunes, two seasons of 2015’s New Looney Tunes, and six seasons of 2020’s Looney Tunes Cartoons.

Also available are the 2021’s four-episode podcast Looney Tunes Presents: Bugs and Daffy’s Thanksgiving Road Trip, two seasons of 2022’s Bugs Bunny Builders, two seasons of 2023’s Tiny Toons Looniversity and the Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break special.

The media franchise was created in 1930

The media franchise, Looney Tunes, began in 1930 with a series of animated short films, along with the spin-off series Merrie Melodies, that continued until 1969. Over the decades, it expanded to include feature films, television series, comic books, video games, music albums, and even amusement park rides.

The longstanding franchise has given audiences beloved characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Wile E. Coyote, and Tweety.

Moreover, the latest news comes shortly after the franchise released The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie on March 14, 2025. The sci-fi comedy film is written by Darrick Bachman and directed by Pete Browngardt, in his feature directorial debut. It also marks the franchise' first animated film, inspired by original material, that received a theatrical release.

Moreover, the film has been well-received by critics and audiences alike. It has earned $9.5 million in box office collections as per Box Office Mojo, against a budget of $15 million.

