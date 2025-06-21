"We are so back"- Fans react as Coupang Play confirms the production of Boyhood Season 2 

On June 20, 2025, Coupang Play confirmed the production of Boyhood season 2, leaving the K-drama community excited. The production company stated that they were preparing to film in the first half of 2026, and the release date would be announced later.

Subsequently, the news about Boyhood season 2 circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement about the upcoming season and the stories for the series. One X user shared:

"Omg we are so back."

The fandom stated that they would re-watch the first season while waiting for the second installment of the drama.

"After the agricultural school, it's the turn of the fisheries school waiting for the update on Boyhood S2," another fan said.

"OMG HELL YEAHHH," another fan shared.

"Well, I’d better get busy and move S1 up my watch list," one fan commented.

An internet user added that their "biggest dream" of watching the series was finally transformed into a reality.

"OMFGSUZIZKIkziiz finally my bumtaaaaae," another X user reacted.

"The dramas that I watched this year are being renewed for new seasons, such as Law School and Boyhood, and the dramas that I have been waiting for years to be renewed, but there is no news about them The important thing is that you will soon celebrate and have nine gases. + I lost hope from Vincenzo," another X user shared.

"MY GOD MY GOD MY GOD MY BIGGEST DREAM CAME TRUE I CAN'T BELIEVE IT," another X user commented.

More about Boyhood

Season one premiered from November 24, 2023, to December 22, 2023. It featured a star-studded cast, including Yim Si-wan, Lee Sun-bin, Kang Hye-won, and Lee Si-woo. The series was helmed by director Lee Myung-woo and consisted of ten episodes. According to the Mydramalist, the official synopsis for Boyhood reads:

"Set in the backdrop of the mid-to-late 1980s, the drama tells the story of students at an agricultural high school in Chungcheong Province. Jang Byung Tae is a small and weak boy living in Onyang in South Chungcheong Province."

The synopsis further continues:

"He is at the bottom of the school’s social ladder so he transfers to the neighboring Buyeo Agricultural High School. There, he faces an unexpected incident that becomes a turning point in his life."

At his new school, Jang Byung-tae (Yim Si-wan) is mistaken for the infamous high school fighter nicknamed 'The White Tiger of Asan.' Without correcting others, Byung-tae fights against bullies in his own way and protects other weak students like him. However, when the real 'White Tiger' shows up at school, he must find a way to avoid going back to the bottom of the school’s social ladder.

In recent news, Yim Si-wan is gearing up to make his return with the third installment of Squid Game on June 27, 2025.

