"We need a Shannon Sharpe interview now"— Internet reacts as Alfonso Ribeiro shades Tyler Perry in viral tweet 

During an interview with Closer Weekly published on May 17, American actor and TV host Alfonso Ribeiro claimed that playing the role of Carlton Banks on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air became a “sacrifice” for his acting career.

“Doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me,” he shared.

Following his interview, many of his fans took to social media to suggest ways for the actor-host to revive his career. On May 27, a user with the handle @TRUlydgaf took to X to suggest that Alfonso Ribeiro should collaborate with Tyler Perry to help his career get back on track.

“@tylerperry needs to revamp @alfonso_ribeiro career, I just know he could,” the individual wrote.

However, the suggestion did not sit well with Ribeiro who dismissed it and tweeted in response:

“I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me.”

So far, it remains unclear what Ribeiro meant in his now-viral tweet, and whether he and Perry are amid a rift.

In the wake of this, the internet has had diverse reactions to Ribeiro’s comments. Many netizens speculate that the actor-host and Tyler Perry do not share a cordial relationship.

For instance, Instagram user @queencin_1 commented under @theshaderoom’s post on the same writing, “We need a Shannon Sharpe interview now," seemingly referring to Sharpe's popular podcast Club Shay Shay.

A netizen demanding Alfonso Ribeiro's appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast. (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Here are some other comments from X, with most seeking an explanation for Alfonso Ribeiro's statement.

“What does he know that we don’t,” a person wrote.

“We’ve had a comedian war and a rap battle; now it’s time for a thespian showdown,” another person wrote.

“Sometime Tyler Perry gon wanna party and ya gots to tell em no,” one person wrote.

“Time for a trip to Shay Shay show,” an individual wrote.

“The savage level just went through the roof on this. I don’t know what happened but something did. Speak your truth, Carlton,” another individual wrote.

“So the rumors are true?” one person asked.

“This is hostile Carlton. Please tell us more,” a netizen wrote.

So far, Tyler Perry has not responded to the Catch 21 host’s viral tweet. However, he and Alfonso Ribeiro have a brief professional history.

According to the latter’s IMDb page, he directed twelve episodes of the Tyler Perry show Meet the Browns, for the second and third seasons (2009-2010). The sitcom was created and produced by Perry, and aired on TBS between January 2009 and November 2011.

Alfonso Ribeiro’s acting career came to a pause after his role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Alfonso Ribeiro played the role of Will Smith’s preppy and conservative cousin Carlton Banks on the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show aired on NBC from September 1990 to May 1996.

While he was a fan favorite when the show ran, during his recent interview with Closer Weekly, Alfonso Ribeiro claimed that the role stalled his acting career.

"It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else," he mentioned.

Notably, it was not the first time the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos claimed that playing Carlton Banks stalled his career. During a past interview with Atlanta Black Star, he said how the role made it “difficult” for directors, executives, and fans to see him enact other characters.