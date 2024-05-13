What happened to Ella Morgan? Married At First Sight star seen getting medical attention after struggling in extreme heat at BAFTA red carpet

Married At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan was seen battling the extreme heat on the BAFTA red carpet, resulting in medics rushing to her aid. The BAFTA TV Awards were held at London's Royal Festival Hall on May 12 as the temperature soared to 26 degrees Celsius.

The reality TV star, wearing a black corset dress to the awards function, felt the heat and was spotted slumping over towards the end of the carpet, much to the concern of her co-stars. She was quickly attended to by a medic.

Ella Morgan's claim to fame was her appearance as the first transgender bride in the UK version of Married At First Sight in 2023. The season was marred with controversy as she reportedly cheated on her husband Nathaniel Valentino with co-star JJ Slater.

The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards saw some of the UK's biggest stars in attendance as they gathered to honor the best and the brightest in the television industry. Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan co-hosted the show at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

The red carpet saw celebrities dressed to the nines, posing for pictures as they made their way into the venue. Married At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan was one such celebrity who matched her black corset-like dress with black heels and a small clutch.

Ella Morgan at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards (Image via Getty Images)

However, as the temperature soared in London, the heat proved to be too much for her to handle. Towards the end of the carpet, the 29-year-old star was spotted struggling, sparking concern among co-stars and fans.

According to the Mirror, she was immediately tended to by medics. In pictures circulated online, Morgan was seen filling out a form and talking to a medic. A witness from the event told the The Sun:

“The cast and crew from Channel 4 grabbed hold of her and helped her stay on her feet before it was decided to call in the medics. An area was cleared at the end and Bafta crews sent medics to assess Ella.”

The witness also added that the crew gathered around Ella Morgan to protect her from the heat while she was being evaluated. She appeared to feel better after she indulged in some much-needed time away from the sun.

What happened between Ella Morgan and her husband in Married At First Sight UK?

E4's Married At First Sight UK is an experimental show that matches people based on their likes and dislikes. With the help of expert analysis, the contestants are paired off and married to test whether love is a scientific anomaly.

On the show's eighth season in 2023, Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino were one such couple. They reportedly had a fantastic wedding day and jetted to their exotic honeymoon, where the cracks in their relationship became prominent.

According to Hello! Magazine, the couple frequently argued. But what doomed their marriage was the revelation that Ella Morgan was reportedly unfaithful to Valentino with a fellow co-star, JJ Slater. This prompted Valentino to quit the experiment.

"Guys, I'm leaving. I don't want to be here anymore. I think I've lost myself in this storm. I hope you guys have the most amazing experience, but I'm not here anymore," he told his fellow contestants.

JJ Slater's partner, Bianca Petronzi, also exited the show after she learned of his relationship with Morgan. She told the experts, Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas, that Slater never let her in, explaining that she always felt a wall between them from the wedding day.

Appearing on the Queer Love Stories podcast on April 25, 2024, Ella Morgan opened up about rekindling her friendship with Valentino, adding that the pair left on "bad terms" and didn't speak to each other until a few weeks ago.

She revealed that Valentino reached out to her first after she bumped into one of his friends at an event in Manchester.

"I unblocked him on Instagram, we exchanged texts, we've now made up, we had a conversation. We've grown and matured as two people. I'm sad that it went the way it went," she added.

According to The Sun, Ella Morgan will appear on the 13th season of E4's Celebs Go Dating, which is slated to launch this year.

