What happened to Laurin Bell? Jeaoperdy alum passes away after ending her life at 41

Former Jeopardy! contestant Laurin Bell passed away at age 41 earlier this week after reportedly taking her own life. Her cousin, Kristen Joyner, confirmed the news of her death on social media on Monday, March 24, 2025. Joyner shared a picture of Bell from when she competed on Jeopardy! and a screenshot of what appears as Bell's last Facebook post, where she wrote:

"Well everyone, I'm signing off from life. See you on another side."

In Joyner's Facebook post on Monday, she confirmed that Bell died by su*cide, writing:

"It is with heavy heart that we have to let everyone know Lauren Bell decided to end her life last night. She was a brilliant, funny, and beautiful soul. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as they process this loss."

Bell appeared in an episode of Jeopardy! that aired on February 14, 2023, with Ken Jennings as the host at the time. She along with another contestant, Blaine Smith, were the new ones in the episode and competed against the returning champion at the time, Kendra Westerhaus. She didn't win the game that episode, but according to People, she moved on to another episode of the show.

As for her passing, a spokesperson from the office of the Florida County Medical Examiner shared a statement with Daily Mail, confirming that Laurin Bell died by su*cide.

Laurin Bell's cousin calls for someone to adopt her dog as condolences flood after the Jeopardy! contestant's passing

Laurin Bell's passing also started a race to save her beloved dog, who is currently confined in a dog pound. On March 24, 2025, in the Facebook post announcing Laurin Bell's passing, her cousin, Kristen Joyner, also shared pictures of the Jeopardy! contestant's dog. Joyner shared that her late cousin had a dog named Kinley, who was taken to the pound.

Amid her cousin's passing, she's calling for anyone who wants to adopt Kinley. Further sharing more details about Laurin Bell's dog, she wrote:

"She is 14 years old and not good with other dogs, but is friendly with everyone and cats. She's great companion and needs love."

Kinley is currently at the dog shelter located in Polk County, Florida, and is only given ten days there, per Joyner's post. However, in an "UPDATE" to her Facebook post, Joyner said that the Polk Country Bully Project was over their capacity but is still trying to help Bell's dog. They have reportedly decided to pull Kinley from the shelter by April 2, 2025, but they still need someone to try and adopt the dog. She added:

"If anyone is seriously interested in taking Kinley please message me directly."

Meanwhile, people in the comments share their condolences following the Jeopardy contestant's death. A commenter, Maggie Miller, requested Joyner to make her post shareable so they can help try to find a new home for Laurin Bell's fur baby.

According to the spokesperson from the Florida Medical Examiner's Office, via the Daily Mail, Laurin Bell's autopsy report is done, and the toxicology testing is underway.

