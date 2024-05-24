What is Michael Richards' net worth? Seinfeld star's fortune explored as he opens up about being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018

Seinfeld fame Michael Richards recently spoke about his struggle with prostate cancer. In an interview with People magazine on May 23, 2024, he discussed his upcoming memoir titled Entrances and Exits. He shared that his memoir throws light on his cancer diagnosis that happened in 2018 after which he thought that it was going to be the end of him.

"I thought. well, this is my time. I'm ready to go. But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later and I heard myself saying, "I've got a 9-year-old and I'd like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?," Richards mentioned.

For the unversed, Michael Richards has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. The actor has amassed a whopping net worth of $30 million as of now, as confirmed by Celebrity Net Worth. Let's find delve into the details of his current health status, career, and net worth.

Seinfeld actor Michael Richards' career and net worth explored

Born in 1949 in Culver City, Michael Richards was a stand-up comedian at the beginning of his career. He later gained massive recognition upon playing the role of Cosmos Kramer in the sitcom, Seinfeld. The actor also won the most number of Emmys for the show, than any other cast member.

Richards won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in three years - 1993, 1994, and 1997. His physical comedy and exclusive style gave life and essence to his character on the show. Michael Richards played several cameo roles in series and movies like The Larry Sanders Show and So I Married An Axe Murderer.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Michael Richards was earning $150,000 for each episode for four seasons from season five to season eight. In the final season, the salary was raised to a whopping $600,000 per episode. Richards, however, does not earn now from the sitcom's reruns or syndication deals.

According to Los Angeles Times, public records revealed that back in 1992, Richards paid about $525,000 for a house in California's Studio City. Six years later, in 1998, the actor sold the place for $810,000. Over time, the Seinfeld actor made guest appearances in several series too, including Cheers, Miami Vice, and Night Court. He was last seen in the 2019 romcom Faith, Hope and Love.

He also featured in a couple of movies, including Problem Child, Airheads, Trial And Error, and Unstrung Heroes.

Richards opens up about his prostate cancer in his upcoming memoir

Michael Richards' memoir, Entrances and Exits, is set to be released on June 4. He mentioned in his interview with People magazine that his memoir gives details of how he was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer in 2018 after routine checkups showed increased PSA levels.

A biopsy took place and the result didn't seem quite favorable, which prompted his doctor to suggest surgery for the removal of the prostate. The actor further added that had he not done the surgery, the circumstances could become fatal for him. The media publication reported that Michael Richards was encouraged to write his upcoming memoir as he stated:

"I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life. I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age."

Richards further explained that he was shocked to realize that he remembered so much.

"I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember," the actor added.

Richards had laid low for over a decade and spent his maximum time with his close circle that included his Seinfeld co-star, Jerry Seinfeld, as well as studying philosophy and religion. The actor explained that he has been living a quiet life, and said:

"[I'm] learning and healing. Healing and learning. But life is always an up and a down."

The actor's upcoming memoir is now out for pre-order. The foreword has further been written by Jerry Seinfeld. Michael Richards is now married to Beth Skipp, with whom he has a son as well. Richards also has a daughter with his former wife, Cathleen Lyons.