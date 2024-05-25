What did South Park say about Lizzo? South Park The End of Obesity takes a shot at singer in latest episode 

In the latest, The End of Obesity special episode, South Park takes a dig at singer Lizzo, as the show aims at the ongoing Ozempic craze. Airing currently on Paramount+, the popular animated series' special episode showed Eric going to a doctor and asking for Ozempic to lose weight.

However, after Eric gets to know the price of the drug, and how his insurance does not cover the costs, he is told by the doctor:

"I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

Furthermore, Eric then angrily leaves the doctor’s office, as he is heard saying:

"Rich people get Ozempic, poor people get body positivity."

The whole episode of South Park revolves around how local women of the area rely on Ozempic, whereas they claim that they are exercising and losing weight. The recurrent joke in the episode is that if one can’t afford Ozempic, they can take "regular doses of Ozempic" so that they can eat whatever they like and still feel in shape.

South Park is an American sitcom that started in 1997. To date, the show has aired 328 episodes and has won many awards including the Primetime Emmy Award, Peabody Award, and several nominations for prestigious awards like the Academy Awards.

South Park’s End of Obesity episode shows women having “drug parties” to discuss weight loss

As the controversial End of Obesity episode aired on Paramount+ this week, many social media users started discussing how many moms and women in the show were getting involved in alleged “drug parties,” where they shared their weight loss updates and also talked about their regimes, whereas actually, they were taking Ozempic to lose weight.

Furthermore, the episode also saw Kyle importing cheap ingredients from India, as Ozempic is an expensive drug. In the episode, Kyle is heard saying:

"Who needs hospitals and insurance when we have TikTok and YouTube?"

Expand Tweet

Lizzo’s name was mentioned multiple times in the episode, as Randy’s wife, Sharon also mentioned how she is on “Lizzo,” a new drug. The narrator of the show also says:

"FDA approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed. Lizzo helps you eat everything you want, and keep physical activity to a minimum….stop listening to Lizzo if you experience suicidal thoughts. Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia, and literally sh-ting out of your ears."

Lizzo is often considered the “body positivity icon,” as the singer is seen wearing onesies while stating that she is proud of her curves and her figure.

As per DW, the singer has often stated that as a child, she was bullied for having extra kilos, however, she later started embracing her body and started spreading the message of body positivity.

In fact, in an interview with People Magazine in 2022, she said:

"I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

While social media users continue to react to the South Park episode, many have also picked sides, as some sided with Lizzo, while others found the whole episode inappropriate. At the same time, Lizzo has currently not addressed the fiasco and has kept tight-lipped on the matter.