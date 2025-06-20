What did Wendy Williams say about Kevin Hunter suing over her guardianship? Former talk show host issues statement after ex-husband's lawsuit

Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has sued the former host's legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and the judge presiding over her conservatorship case, Lisa Sokoloff, in a $250 million lawsuit on June 17, 2025, in New York.

The internet personality exclusively told TMZ on June 19, 2025, that she had "no idea" that Kevin Hunter was suing on her behalf. Wendy Williams then called her ex-husband a "money-grubber" and said he's back to "doing such evil things again."

"[I had] no idea [he was filing the suit]. Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no. Because I'm divorced forever. He's a money-grubber; he's always been that way. It's good to know that he's doing such evil things again," she stated.

Wendy Williams' attorney, Joe Tacopina, told People magazine on June 19 that Williams isn't involved in Hunter's lawsuit, and they don't need his help.

"He has no standing to add her name to the lawsuit or any authority from Wendy whatsoever. We certainly don't need his help. So thanks, but no thanks," Joe Tacopina said.

For the unvsersed, Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter were married from 1999 to 2020. The former talk show host filed for divorce in 2019, after it became public that Hunter reportedly had an affair with Sharina Hudson and she gave birth to a baby.

More details on Kevin Hunter's $250 million lawsuit filed on Wendy Williams' behalf

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter during The House Of Courvoisier Hosts The America Magazine Party (Image via Getty)

According to People magazine, Kevin Hunter has demanded a "new impartial guardian" for his ex-wife. This request is accompanied with forensic accounting of her all assets, unsealing of her case files, and $250 million for financial loss, reputational damage and harm, emotional distress, legal expenses and deprivation of liberty.

While Kevin Hunter has not asked to end Williams' guardianship, he stated that she should be released from "involuntary confinement." Hunter's attorney, LaShawn Thomas, told the media outlet that Williams doesn't know what evidences they have, and is "forced to suffer," and they will provide the evidences in court to ensure her wellbeing.

"Unfortunately, she is not legally aware of all the evidence that supports our claims that she should not be forced to suffer from this guardianship. I plan on laying out sufficient evidence to support our claims and ensure that her rights are vindicated and she is made whole financially," Kevin Hunter's attorney stated.

On January 16, 2025, the internet personality and former host appeared for an interview on The Breakfast Club. She told the host, Charlamagne Tha God, that she's not cognitively impaired, but is reportedly forced to stay in the New York City wellness facility. Comparing the place to a "prison," Williams stated that she is not unwell like the other patients there.

"I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison. I'm in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s... These people, there's something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not," she stated.

Wendy Williams has been under a court-ordered guardianship since 2022. In February 2024, her team stated that she was diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

