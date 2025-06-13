When is Eric Dane set to appear on Good Morning America? 'Euphoria' actor breaks down in episode teaser about life after ALS diagnosis

Actor Eric Dane teared up over living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his first interview after diagnosis. In a trailer for an upcoming episode of Good Morning America that dropped on Thursday, June 12, 2025, the Euphoria star discussed his health in an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer.

Dane first revealed his ALS diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People magazine in April. The 30-second teaser, shared on GMA's Facebook page, starts with Eric telling Sawyer:

"I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening."

At one point, Dane and Sawyer held hands after the actor struggled to hold back tears as the pair discussed details about his diagnosis. The episode is set to air on Good Morning America at 7 am ET on Monday, June 16.

"I don’t think this is the end of my story"—Eric Dane continues to remain positive as he battles ALS

In the episode teaser, Eric Dane explains that he was aware of the realities of his condition.

"It's not a dream," he echoed Diane Sawyer's remark.

Elsewhere in the clip, the pair can be seen walking on the streets. Despite the diagnosis, The Last Ship star stayed positive, telling the journalist:

"I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me."

When Sawyer inquired who the first person he revealed the diagnosis to was, the clip didn't show Eric Dane's response. The trailer ended with the actor lowering his head as he broke down in tears.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord that control the muscles. While ALS has no treatment, therapy and medication might delay its progression. Per the publication, average life expectancy after a diagnosis is three to five years.

Eric Dane first revealed his ALS diagnosis in an April 2025 statement made to People. At the time, he wrote:

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Dane has been married to Rebecca Gayheart for over two decades. They share two kids, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

While the pair wed in 2004, Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018. However, just a month before the Grey’s Anatomy actor revealed his diagnosis, she dismissed the divorce.

Just a day before the reveal, Rebecca told E! News that she and Eric Dane were "really close" and "best of friends."

"We are great co-parents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well," she added.

Elsewhere in his statement to People, the actor explained that he would continue working. He even noted he was "looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria." Dane has been playing Cal Jacobs on the show since 2019.

Dane's interview with Good Morning America is set to drop on Monday, June 16.

