“I think we’re doing a pretty good job"- When Rebecca Gayheart made her feelings clear about co-parenting with Eric Dane 

Rebecca Gayheart gained recognition through roles in Jawbreaker, Scream 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and earlier appearances on Beverly Hills, 90210 and the soap Loving. After stepping away from acting for nearly a decade, Gayheart returned to the screen in 2019 with a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Ad

Speaking to People magazine on July 23, 2019, the actress opened up about life post-separation from Eric Dane and how they’ve maintained a united front for their daughters, Billie and Georgia. Referring to their co-parenting dynamic. Gayheart said,

“I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it”

The remark highlighted a shift in focus away from romantic ties and toward sustaining a healthy family unit. At the time, she acknowledged that creating this “new normal” hadn’t been easy but emphasized the importance of stability for their children.

Ad

Trending

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends and doing our best to co-parent” - Rebecca Gayheart on finding balance in a new kind of family

Ad

In a July 23, 2019 interview with People magazine, Rebecca Gayheart spoke about the evolving dynamics of her relationship with Eric Dane following their separation. The couple got married on October 29, 2004, and filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. However, they continued to co-parent their daughters, Billie and Georgia.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Gayheart offered insight into the new structure of their family.

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we’re not married” she said.

Ad

Gayheart also added,

“And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it.”

She described this arrangement as part of a “new normal” that took time to settle into, stating,

“It hasn’t been easy. But I think what’s exciting is what’s ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now.”

As per a People magazine report dated July 23, 2019, Rebecca Gayheart emphasized that the most important outcome was that their children were “happy and healthy” despite the changes in the family structure.

Ad

Rebecca Gayheart also used the interview to reflect on her return to acting after nearly a decade-long hiatus. She explained that stepping back from her career was a decision made to prioritize motherhood, but eventually, she felt the need to return to work.

“Literally, I called my manager and I said, ‘I think I’m ready to go back to work. My daughters need to see me work. I’m missing it,’” she recalled.

Ad

That decision led to her landing a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she acted opposite Brad Pitt.

Ad

Speaking about the experience, Gayheart noted,

“He’s such a professional....He’s such a great actor, super smart guy.”

She revealed that although their scenes were intense, Pitt remained warm and respectful on set.

“When I was done tossing a Bloody Mary in his face, he was lovely,” she said.

Outside of her acting comeback, the Jawbreaker actress also shared light-hearted details about her daughters’ budding interest in the arts.

Ad

“They like to sing and dance and act and play piano,” she said.

However, Rebecca Gayheart clarified that she and Dane were not yet encouraging them to pursue the entertainment industry, adding,

“We’re pushing, ‘Get your education, and we’ll deal with that later.’”

In May 2019, Rebecca Gayheart spoke on The Only One in the Room podcast about the 2001 accident that took the life of a nine-year-old boy. She said it flipped her world upside down and left her questioning everything she believed in.

Ad

According to the People magazine report dated May 2019, talking about it wasn’t easy, but she felt it was time. These days, she tries to live her life as a form of amends. She hasn’t forgotten what happened, but she’s learning to carry it while still finding meaning in her own journey. She said,

"It just turned my world upside down and I lost faith in everything, like, I questioned God, like, ‘Why me? Why Jorge?"

That moment continues to shape how she parents, how she works, and how she shows up in the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More