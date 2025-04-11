How many kids does Eric Dane have? Children's ages explored in wake of Euphoria star's ALS diagnosis

Actor Eric Dane recently opened up about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Best known for his roles on hit shows like Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy, he shares two kids, Billie and Georgia, with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
In a heartfelt statement to People magazine on April 10, 2025, Dane requested privacy from everyone and said:
“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
Dane also confirmed that he would start working on the set of Euphoria next week. Dane portrays Cal Jacobs in the show, and the third season of the teen drama series is currently in the filming stage. In addition, People magazine revealed that Cal will start shooting for his sequences on April 14.
The previous installment of the HBO show ended around three years ago, and Eric Dane expressed his love for the series while speaking to Variety at the time. He praised the work of the other cast members and added:
“Had last season been my only season, it would have been kind of weird, because it would have left an impression on them where there’s this creepy older man sort of character. But I think they understand Cal: I think this generation of kids growing up is so precocious, I think they get Cal. And I think they can identify with Cal in a weird way.”
Eric Dane’s children: Family members and other details explained
The San Francisco, California, native has accumulated a huge fan base over the years for his flawless acting skills. Outside the entertainment industry, Dane has managed to raise two kids, born from his marriage to Rebecca Gayheart.
After being married for more than ten years, Rebecca applied for divorce due to irreconcilable differences in 2018. Eric Dane also revealed the same while speaking to People magazine, saying that ending the marriage was the best decision for the family, and continued:
“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”
Eric and Rebecca’s 15-year-old daughter, Billie Beatrice, has been pursuing a career in the world of modelling and dance, as per People magazine. Dane also opened up on Billie and her 13-year-old sister, Georgie Geraldine’s support to him as he spoke on Live with Kelly and Mark last year. Eric Dane revealed at the time that his daughters had watched all the episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.
On the other hand, Georgie is passionate about volleyball, and back in April 2020, Rebecca shared an Instagram post with three photos. Gayheart wrote that Georgie likes to stay at home most of the time and continued:
“It’s Friday and school is almost finished for the week!!! Time to get outside and get off the screens. I’m sharing a few pics of Georgia today because she is the only one in the family who is thriving and not just surviving.”
As per the latest update from People magazine, Rebecca Gayheart requested to dismiss her divorce last month. After Gayheart filed for divorce, she and Eric Dane were spotted spending time with their kids, and they even traveled to France for a vacation in 2022.
Rebecca is also active in the acting industry and has portrayed important roles in shows like CSI: Miami, Loving, and All My Children.