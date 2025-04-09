7 movies to watch if you liked Alpha

Alpha is an adventure movie, released on August 17, 2018, and set during the ice age. Humans had to fight to survive 20,000 years ago. A young boy named Keda is presumed dead by his tribe during a wild boar attack, but he survives. With little training, he must fend for himself in the harsh European landscape. But his life changes when he comes across an abandoned wolf. Together, they must rise to the occasion.

Ad

A fictional tale about mankind's first tryst with wolves that eventually evolved into the loving "man's best friend" people know today, this movie has been appreciated for its grand visuals and unique storyline. Fans of the emotional bond between Keda and his lone wolf in the movie will enjoy the recommendations given below.

Disclaimer: All opinions belong solely to the writer.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Call of the Wild, and other movies for fans of Alpha

1) Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

Ad

Trending

Richard Gere in Hachi: A Dog's Tale (Image via Amazon)

Based on the 1987 Japanese film Hachikō Monogatari, this true story follows Professor Parker Wilson (Richard Gere) who finds an abandoned dog at the railway station he commutes from. Despite initial resistance from his family, the dog, fondly named Hachi, captures their hearts. Hachi becomes Parker's truest companion.

Ad

Fans of Keda and his wolf in Alpha will love this slice-of-life movie about a dog's love for his human companion. The film's climax will surely make the viewers cry.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Call of the Wild (2020)

Harrison Ford in Call of the Wild (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

When Buck, a large mixed dog with a gentle demeanor, is stolen from his owner and put to work in the Yukon, he must embark on a dangerous journey home. Frontiersman John Thornton (Harrison Ford) accompanies him on his adventure, where Buck answers the call of his brethren in the wild.

Ad

Based on Jack London's book, this movie is a must-watch for fans of the stunning visuals in Alpha. Keda and Alpha's journey in the wild is similar to John and Buck's, and their bond is sure to make fans melt.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me starring Wilson and Aniston (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston play the protagonists named John and Jenny respectively in Marley & Me. The couple's lives turn upside down when they adopt a golden labrador puppy named Marley. Through life's ups and downs, marriage, parenthood, and beyond, Marley teaches the duo what it means to feel love, joy, and patience.

Ad

Although the movie is classified as a comedy-drama, Alpha fans will be quick to recognize its core theme—what bonding with a dog can do for a human being.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Eight Below (2006)

Paul Walker as Jerry Shepard (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Jerry Shepard (Paul Walker) is forced to abandon his sled dogs when a snow-filled mission in Antarctica goes wrong. In a story about loyalty and bravery, Jerry and the dogs must find their way back to each other while struggling to survive the harsh conditions of the Antarctic.

Ad

Fans of Alpha's action-packed storyline will enjoy Eight Below. The unbreakable bond between a human and their furry companion is a common thread that connects these two adventure movies.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Benji (2018)

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Siblings Carter and Frankie find an abandoned puppy, name him Benji, and begin to feed him scraps. When their exhausted single mother finds out, she strictly forbids them from adopting Benji. However, things change when the siblings are kidnapped and Benji is the only one who can save them.

Ad

Alpha fans will enjoy this goofball action movie where a dog plans a rescue mission to save its beloved friends.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Rescued by Ruby (2022)

Daniel and Ruby in the film (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

State Trooper Daniel O'Neil (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 search and rescue team. Ruby, a border collie, dreams of finding a permanent home. When the two misfits cross paths, they change each other's lives.

Ad

Alpha fans will enjoy the similarities between both movies, like the initial troubles, the bond between a dog and a man, and the life-changing journey they undertake together.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Dog (2022)

Briggs and Lulu (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Jackson Briggs (Channing Tatum) is a former U.S. Army Ranger with PTSD. Lulu is his former partner Riley's military dog. When Riley dies in a car crash, Briggs must go on a road trip with the canine. Will the two heal each other?

Ad

Lulu's personality is similar to a wild wolf, so fans of Alpha will relate to the movie's premise. The bond between Briggs and Lulu is rocky at first, but as the movie progresses, fans can watch the iciness melt away, leading to an everlasting relationship.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Alpha fans can also check out Turner & Hooch and Best in Show!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More