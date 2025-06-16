When did Erin Moriarty make her acting debut? The Boys star's television career explored as the actress reveals her Graves' disease diagnosis

Erin Moriarty is an American actress born on June 24, 1994, in New York. According to Celebrity Networth, she began her acting career at the age of 11 in 2005, when she participated in the play Annie with a local theater company.

Moriarty began her career in television after high school, where she played starring roles in renowned television programs. She made guest appearances on One Life to Live as Whitney Bennett in 2010 and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011.

She made her first major film debut in 2012, appearing as the daughter of Vince Vaughn in The Watch, and the following year in the indie film The Kings of Summer.

During that time, the actress also appeared in the drama series for ABC's Red Widow and the science fiction film After the Dark, and had a recurring role on True Detective on HBO. Moriarty portrayed Hope Shlottman in the landmark television series Jessica Jones on Netflix in 2015.

She has since added to her filmography roles in Blood Father (2016), Within (2016), and the acclaimed Captain Fantastic (2016), which won her and her cast a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Erin made her breakthrough in December 2017 when she was cast as Annie January in the Amazon Prime series The Boys. The show launched in July 2019, making her a star on the rise in Hollywood.

Recently, Erin Moriarty has revealed that she was diagnosed with an immune disease called Graves' disease, which leads to thyroid dysregulation.

Erin Moriarty reveals Graves’ disease diagnosis

On June 14, 2025, the actress took to Instagram to announce her diagnosis in an emotional post to remind people to watch out for their health and not ignore repetitive symptoms.

The actress wrote:

"Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine.”

She added:

“My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner.”

Erin Moriarty posted screenshots of text message exchanges with her parents, who wrote to her on or about May 9, indicative of her declining health.

Erin Moriarty announces she’s been diagnosed with Graves’ disease via Instagram (Image via @erinelairmoriarty)

In one of the messages sent to her mother, she wrote that she felt like :

"I'm serious; I really, really need relief, I feel nauseated tonight. I feel so s--- and removed from who I am. I can't live like this forever. Or that long."

After beginning treatment, she updated her father:

“I already feel a world of difference. Damn, this is how I’m supposed to feel? I’ve been missing out!”

Erin Moriarty states that her condition improved after 24 hours of starting her treatment. She said she could feel the “light coming back on” after weeks of being emotionally and physically in darkness.

As noted by the Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease can result in fatigue, increased irritability, sudden weight loss, hand tremors, and even visible changes to the skin color.

By opening up about her situation in an honest Instagram post, Erin Moriarty encouraged individuals to look after their health and visit the doctor when something seems amiss. She further managed to raise awareness about the necessity of early diagnosis and treatment.

