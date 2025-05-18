When was HBO’s ‘The Idol’ released? The Weeknd reflects on the negative reviews received by the show, says they make sense 

Abel Tesfaye, globally known as The Weeknd, has candidly addressed the critical and audience backlash surrounding his 2023 HBO series The Idol, acknowledging that the negative reviews were justified.

Notably, The Idol premiered on June 4, 2023. As The Weeknd embarked on new ventures, audiences can wait to see how he reinvents himself beyond the shadow of the show.

In an interview with The Guardian, published on May 16, 2025, Abel discussed how The Idol was "half-baked" despite the team trying to "get to the finish line." He further emphasized his attempt to avoid being labeled as "difficult" in Hollywood, particularly due to his inexperience in acting.

Abel, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim joined forces to create The Idol, portraying the dark satire of fame and the music industry. Even so, there were big problems during the stage of production. Director Amy Seimetz resigned after finishing 80% of the project, causing the creators to completely change their direction under Levinson.

Following its premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, The Idol was met with harsh criticism for its explicit content and perceived lack of depth. Rotten Tomatoes rated the series a 19% score, and Metacritic assigned it 27 out of 100, meaning it received unfavorable feedback. Critics also commented on Tesfaye's portrayal of Tedros, a nightclub owner and leader of a cult-like group.

An HBO spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on August 28, 2023:

"The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

Despite initial plans for six episodes, the series concluded after five, with HBO announcing its cancellation in August 2023.

The Weeknd discusses career evolution after HBO's The Idol

The Idol photocall at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

The Weeknd's involvement in The Idol marked his first major acting role, and managing industry expectations was challenging for him. He expressed that the experience was humbling and taxing, leading him to accept responsibility for the show's controversial depiction of abuse. Because of this backlash, he started to question his creativity and personal identity.

In the interview with The Guardian, The Weeknd mentioned having a panic attack that caused his concert to be canceled, meaning he could not use singing to avoid his emotions anymore.

“Any time something happened in my life, I could always rely on going on stage and escaping whatever’s going on. This was the first time I couldn’t just escape. My body was like: you can’t sing it away. You have to figure it out,” he said.

The struggles he experienced in producing The Idol, together with this event, led to his creation of the psychological thriller film Hurry Up Tomorrow. The movie portrays his actual emotional collapse and showcases his vulnerability.

Although The Idol faced challenges, The Weeknd continues to work on other creative projects. His first feature film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, also starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, released on May 16, 2025.

