When Life Gives You Tangerines production team faces allegations of property damage, abuse and mistreatment staff, Netflix responds

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines is making headlines once again, but not for its positive reviews this time. A few X (formerly Twitter) users, claiming to be members of the drama crew, have come forward with allegations of mistreatment, abuse, and property damage by the production team.

These users on X alleged that the production crew did not pay attention to the well being and upkeep of the property used in the drama. They also said that the staff and the extras were not given proper lunch breaks and were told to hurry their meals. Shortly after the allegations went viral, Netflix came forward with their response on the matter and said that they would investigate further.

What are the allegations against the production team of When Life Gives You Tangerines?

The X users' allegations levied against the production team of When Life Gives You Tangerines also comprise their statements where they claimed that these observations were general and commonly found in the filming industry. The tweets gained attention and spawned a seperate branch of discussion as well.

A user on X, claiming to be a staff of the show, came forward to detail how the crew members were told to get haircuts, the elderly and the extras on set were not provided with meals, and so on.

"They even forced us to get haircuts, yet nothing was provided. They left elderly cast members out in the cold during winter, making them go hungry without offering so much as a tea table or a meal truck, telling us to eat within 30 minutes anywhere in the area," they said.

Another user also reported misbehaviour by the drama's director and mentioned instances of verbal abuse and mistreatment.

An X user claiming to be a staff member of When Life Gives You Tangerines alleges mistreatment by the production crew (Screenshot of tweet on X.com/@ryu_dongsu)

The user also continued their narration by saying that the attitude of the crew was polite initially but they soon turned to disregard and abuse. They also mentioned that the staff would change their tone once the main cast of the film appeared on set.

These allegations against the production crew of When Life Gives You Tangerines have gone viral since they were first posted on X, drawing a lot of attention and speculation to the matter. On May 28, Chosun Biz reported that Netflix came forward with an explanation to Osen.

"Netflix is continuously working with our production partners in Korea to create a better production environment. We are currently verifying the facts of the situation and will carefully review confirmed details to prevent similar occurrences in the future," they said.

These allegations come months after When Life Gives You Tangerines ended. It remains to be seen how this matter comes to a conclusion as the show is one of the most watched on the OTT platform.

