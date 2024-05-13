Where did Jerry Seinfeld go to college? Duke University graduates walk out during 'Seinfeld' creator's address

Duke University students walked out during comedian Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The 70-year-old actor was a keynote speaker at the ceremony that was held at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Jerry Seinfeld attended SUNY Oswego until his sophomore year and then transferred to Queens College, graduating with a degree in theater and communications. He, however, received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Duke University.

As seen in the recent viral videos from Duke University shared on social media, as university president Vincent Price introduced the comedian, graduates began chanting "Jerry, Jerry," and "Free Palestine." The crowd continued to boo and wave Palestinian flags, with many filing out of the stadium as the Bee Movie star began his speech.

Please Note: A video of the ceremony was uploaded by the university on its official YouTube channel, but it did not show students walking out.

The protest comes as the comedian has been a vocal supporter of Israel since the October 7, 2024, attack by Hamas that sparked a war in Gaza that has since left thousands dead. Per an October 2023 Business Insider report, Seinfeld was also one of the hundreds of people in the entertainment industry who signed an open letter in support of Israel.

Jerry Seinfeld steered clear of any political topics and delivered his speech without any major interruptions

During his keynote address at the Duke University commencement ceremony, Jerry Seinfeld did not bring up the student walkout or any political topics, including the war in Gaza, and delivered his speech without any interruptions.

Instead, he quipped about students and offered invaluable life advice -

"I can't imagine how sick you are of hearing about following your passion. I say, the hell with passion. Find something you can do. That would be great. If you try something and it doesn't work, that's okay, too. Most things do not work."

Seinfeld defended the idea of privilege by saying, "A lot of you are thinking, 'I can't believe they invited this guy.' Too late," before adding, "I say, use your privilege. I grew up a Jewish boy from New York. That is a privilege if you want to be a comedian."

The Unfrosted director, however, also commended the students for their aim to create a "more just and inclusive society," adding that they should not lose their sense of humor.

According to the New York Times, as Jerry Seinfeld delivered his speech, students who walked out chanted, "Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest," in the parking lot.

Per a CBS News report, vice president for marketing, communications, and public affairs at the university, Frank Tramble, told the news producer -

"We're excited and delighted for the Class of 2024 and their families. We understand the depth of feeling in our community, and as we have all year, we respect the right of everyone at Duke to express their views peacefully, without preventing graduates and their families from celebrating their achievement."

The student walkout at Duke is part of a larger climate in the academic sector where student demonstrations have taken place on several campuses, calling for their respective universities to divest from arms manufacturers and suppliers and stop profiting from war. The most prominent protests are the ones at Columbia University and the University of Southern California.

