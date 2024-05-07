What is Macklemore’s net worth? Rapper to donate all earnings from new song Hind’s Hall to Palestinian relief

On May 6, 2024 rapper Macklemore released a new song titled Hind's Hall in deference to the nationwide protests occurring in several US college campuses against the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The song title is a reference to students of Colombia University renaming the institution's Hamilton Hall to Hind's Hall to pay homage to the six-year-old Palestinian girl killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on January 29, 2024.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper reportedly has an estimated net worth of $25 million. The single was posted on Instagram and Twitter, with Macklemore promising that all proceeds will go towards the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees once the song goes live on streaming platforms.

Macklemore's new song sheds light on Palestine and protests for its freedom

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza escalated after the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel. The retaliatory attack has left the people of Gaza devoid of necessities like food, clothing, shelter, and medical supplies. According to AlJazeera, at least 34000 Palestinians have died since October 7.

Rapper Macklemore, famously known for his viral song Thrift Shop, released Hind's Hall on Monday in light of the ongoing protests in US universities, rallied by Colombia University whose students turned protestors for a free Palestine on April 17.

Over a video of students being displaced from the protests by police, Macklemore raps:

“Yeah, the people they won’t leave/ What is threatening about divesting and wanting peace?/ The problem isn’t the protest, it’s what they’re protesting/ It goes against what our country is funding/ Block the barricade until Palestine is free/ When I was seven, I learnt a lesson from [Ice] Cube and Eazy-E/ What was it again? Oh yeah, f*ck the police.”

Macklemore also criticized the system run by money and racism, claiming that white supremacy is "finally on the blast." In the next verse, he addressed the misnomer of labeling anti-zionism as antisemitism, saying that several Jewish people have wholeheartedly joined the protests to free Palestine.

He also called out the hypocrisy of the police ousting students from their protests for unlawfully occupying the quads while allowing Israel to occupy Palestine, saying that he will never vote for Joe Biden this coming election.

In the song's final verse, Macklemore called for a ceasefire, even name-dropping Drake amid his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"I want a ceasefire, f*ck a response from Drake/ What you willin' to risk? What you willin' to give?/ What if you were in Gaza? What if those were your kids? /If the West was pretendin' that you didn't exist/ You'd want the world to stand up and the students finally did, let's get it."

Other instances of Macklemore's vocal support for Palestine

According to Hiphop DX, Macklemore took to Instagram to advocate for a nonviolent de-escalation days after the conflict began, claiming that as a father he was heartbroken to see the violence against children due to Hamas' attack in Israel.

"We are witnessing an unfolding genocide in Palestine at this very moment … Gaza is being demolished. Well over 1 million people have lost their homes … Innocent kids are being murdered as I’m typing this … Israel isn’t allowing water, food and medicine into the open-air prison that is Gaza," he added.

He also appeared at a pro-Palestine rally in Washington on November 4, addressing the crowd that while he didn't know enough about the situation in Gaza, he knew enough to call it a genocide.

A month later, Macklemore once again took to social media to clarify his stance, explaining during one of his concerts that his calls for "Free Palestine" meant "equality for all."

"I love my Jewish brothers and sisters so much, and my perspective is one that’s saying ‘Free Palestine’ is also rooted in your protection, my loves. And there isn’t a drop of anti-Semitic thought in my head or my blood. ‘Never again,’ means never again for all," he said.

Macklemore has always appeared seemingly socially conscious. His viral song Thrift Shop was a commentary about hip-hop artists' extravagant materialism. His 2021 song, Same Love, became the anthem to campaign for same-s*x marriage in the US.

He also wrote a song about white privilege, aptly titled White Privilege II, that focuses on the Black Lives Matter movement.