Who accompanied Eric Dane to ‘Countdown’ premiere? Actor’s alleged girlfriend Priya Jain reportedly “blindsided” by his red carpet partner

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane made a red carpet appearance with filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, during the Los Angeles premiere of his new series Countdown.

Dane wore a white T-shirt, a matching cardigan, and corduroy pants. Meanwhile, Shirtcliff paired a maroon dress with a pair of sunglasses. Shortly after, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the couple had been in an "on-and-off relationship" for "over three years." The source added that they "care(d) deeply for each other."

Janell Shirtcliff is a photographer and filmmaker based in Corpus Christi, Texas. Her photographs have been published in several magazines. This includes Phoebe Bridgers, featured on her 2021 Variety cover story. Shirtcliff made her directorial debut with the 2021 film Habit, which stars Bella Thorne.

The insider told Entertainment Weekly:

"Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him. They’re extremely close and mean a great deal to one another."

Citing an "eyewitness" at a Countdown premiere afterparty that the alleged couple attended, US Weekly relayed that they were "holding hands," and Shirtcliff appeared "excited to support" the actor and fit right in.

Notably, in light of Eric Dane's red-carpet appearance on Wednesday, his rumored girlfriend, Priya Jain, is reported to have been "blindsided" by the development. A "source" told Page Six that the pair "never broke up." They first sparked romance speculation last November after being spotted at a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood. They have since been photographed together out and about in LA.

Eric Dane called his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, his "most stalwart supporter" as he navigates his health crisis

Wednesday's outing marks Eric Dane's first red carpet appearance since he announced his ALS diagnosis in April. At the time, in a statement made to People magazine in April 2025. At the time, he explained that he was "grateful" to have his family by his side. He added that he would continue working.

Eric Dane with Rebecca Gayheart - Source: Getty

It is worth noting that ALS is a progressive neurological disorder that affects nerves that control muscles. There is no known treatment, but therapy and medication might delay its progression.

Elsewhere in the statement, he noted he was "looking forward" to returning to the set of Euphoria, which he has been starring in since its first season.

Eric Dane has been married to Rebecca Gayheart for over two decades. They share two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. They met in 2003 and got married the following year. In 2018, Gayheart filed for a divorce. However, just a month before Dane announced his ALS diagnosis, she requested a dismissal of the petition.

During her sit-down with E! News later that month, Rebecca clarified they remained estranged as a couple but added:

"We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

During his sit-down on ABC's Good Morning America last week, Eric Dane noted that he spoke to Rebecca "every day." He added:

"We have managed to become better friends and better parents, and she is my — probably my biggest champion. My most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."

Elsewhere, during the two-part interview, the actor told host Diane Sawyer he was staying positive amid the health crisis. An emotional Dane explained that it "wasn't the end of (his) story," adding that he was "pretty resilient."

Countdown is an Amazon Prime show centered around an LAPD detective, Mark Meachum, played by Jensen Ackles, who joins a secret task force investigating the murder of a Department of Homeland Security officer. Dane's Nathan Blythe leads the team. The show is set to be available for streaming later this month.

Eric Dane has not publicly commented on the development.

