Who did Donald Glover play in 'Community'? Actor says delay in follow-up film's production is not his fault

Donald Glover recently spoke to Deadline and revealed that the much-awaited Community movie will be released for the audience soon. While he stated that he did not know when the movie would be released, he assured fans that it is currently in the making.

Talking to the publication last week, Glover also addressed the notion that the movie is reportedly delayed because of him. He said:

“I swear, it’s happening. Everybody is hating on me on the internet and it’s not me! They’re like, ‘We know that you’re the reason.’ Maybe I was last year — maybe — but not this time.”

Community ran as a show for six seasons till 2014, after which the makers announced that it would not be returning for a seventh season, but will instead be made into a movie. However, a decade has passed since then, and needless to say, fans are now getting impatient.

The show starred Donald Glover as Troy Barnes.

Apart from him, the cast included Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, and many others. Directed and created by Dan Harmon, Community won many awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award, and Critics’ Choice Television Award.

Peacock announced the making of Community in 2022: Details revealed as Donald Glover addresses delay

Fans were delighted when Peacock first announced in 2022 that a movie was being developed and will be released soon.

However, the makers then announced in 2023, that the show’s production had halted due to scheduling issues with the stars, and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in February 2024, Donald Glover said that the scripting of the film was almost done:

At the time, he said:

“I was told that the script — literally, I was texting today — I was told that the script was done. I haven’t read it yet. It’s really just a schedule thing but I’m in. I’m all in.”

Cast member Joel McHale also spoke to Deadline in March and revealed that the movie will be filmed in 2024. He also added that he would be “shocked” if the makers decide not to make it.

He joked about Donald being busy and said:

“But I really do think it’s happening this year, and probably next week. It’s basically working around Donald’s schedule.”

Furthermore, as per The New York Post, other than Donald Glover, other stars like Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash are all set to be seen in the movie. However, the publication reported that fans will not get to see Chevy Chase in the film, as he was fired in 2012 for allegedly misbehaving on the set.

So far, the makers have neither revealed the exact status of the production, nor set a tentative release date for the movie.

