"You’ve got until midday"— House of the Dragon season 2 cast member threatens Twitter user over defamatory post

House of the Dragon season 2 is underway with tensions rising in Westeros as the plot progresses. However, there is controversy brewing outside too as one of the cast members James Dreyfus has lashed out against an X user for posting defamatory comments about the actor.

James Dreyfus was cast in the role of Lord Gormon Massey in House of the Dragon season 2. The actor has been embroiled in controversy surrounding alleged anti-trans statements.

On July 2, 2024, an X user named MrTardis called James Dreyfus an anti-trans actor on his X post saying the following—

"I'm sorry, but whose idea was it to cast insane anti-trans actor J@mes Dreyfus in 'House of the Dragon' when you have a non-binary leading actor? That should be a basic duty-of-care thing. You don't cast someone in a show who wishes harm on their other cast members."

James Dreyfus retaliated to the user with a threatening post on X regarding the comments about him. Dreyfus said—

"You’ve got until midday to delete your defamatory tweet, which also encourages others to discriminate."

The controversy has added fire to the allegations about James Dreyfus being transphobic, which hampered his career.

What is the controversy surrounding House of the Dragon Season 2 actor James Dreyfus?

On July 2, 2024, James Dreyfus posted on X—

"Would you like to what’s TRULY insane? That you’d think this absolute nonsensical hysterical would even enter your addled mind."

The recent allegations against Dreyfus by the X user is not the first time that the actor has been accused of transphobia. The actor was infamously canceled from a series of Dr Who audiobooks back in 2021 for publicly supporting author J.K. Rowling after she was accused of transphobic and homophobic comments.

As per reports, Big Finish, an audio firm, severed their relationship with James Dreyfus "without one phone call" when the actor openly defended J.K. Rowling following her accusations of transphobia and asking the homos*xual rights organization Stonewall for a public debate.

James Dreyfus maintains that he became a victim of cancel culture without partaking in any defamatory comments about trans or homos*xual people. The actor who faced serious trolling on the internet since 2021 was excited about his role in House of the Dragon season 2.

He wrote the following on an X post, aimed towards his internet trolls—

"If you love programmes about massive fire-breathing dragons, and very dark fantasy adventure, do watch out for me as Lord Gormon Massey in this quite popular, I’m told, sequel. In every episode. A cough and a spit. But you might enjoy."

He further wrote—

"I realise the sudden news about my employment must be crushing to some, who’ve dedicated themselves to destroying my career. For absolutely no reason. I’ve been told daily that I’ve haven’t worked since 2001. Which is news to me. Still, no matter."

The British actor is lauded for his role in the TV serie The Thin Blue Line and Gimme Gimme Gimme.

