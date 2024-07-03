Nick Cannon ‘Wild ‘N Out’ 2024 Farewell tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

American comedian and host Nick Cannon's ‘Wild ‘N Out’ 2024 Farewell Tour is scheduled to be held from September 1, 2024, to October 18, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. Titled "Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap', the tour will mark the conclusion of the 43-year-old's long-running comedy sketch of the same name.

Tickets will be available starting July 12, 2024, from the official website of the tour, Wild'NOut Live Tour 24. Registration for the chance to win two VIP tickets is currently ongoing at the same site. The comedian announced the new tour via his aforementioned tour website, with more dates expected to be announced in the near future.

Nick Cannon ‘Wild ‘N Out’ 2024 Farewell tour dates and venues

Speaking of the upcoming farewell tour, in a general press statement released on July 2, 2024, the comedian stated:

"Wild 'N Out has been a labor of love for the past 20 years. We've created a platform for so many talented individuals, and it's been incredible to watch them flourish. This final lap is our way of celebrating the legacy of the show and thanking the fans who have supported us along the way"

Cast member and tour creator Rip Micheals added,

"This Final Lap Tour is going to be epic! Expect to see your favorite Wild 'N Out family members back on stage, with past greats going head-to-head with the new legends of comedy. We're pulling out all the stops to make this the most unforgettable tour yet."

The dates and venues for Nick Cannon ‘Wild ‘N Out’ 2024 Farewell tour are as follows:

September 1, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena,

September 7, 2024 - Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

September 14, 2024 - San Francisco, California at Chase Center

September 19, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

September 20, 2024 - Miami, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena

September 21, 2024 - New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

September 27, 2024 - Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

September 28, 2024 - Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

October 5, 2024 - Houston, Texas at NRG Arena

October 9, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 11, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

October 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome

The upcoming tour will feature cast members from across the show's 20-year run in a mix of improv, freestyle, and other acts, as well as chances for the audience to engage in games with the cast on certain challenges.

Cannon started his show, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out, in 2005, with the show being hosted by MTV's channel 1 or 2 for the first 13 seasons before it switched to VH1 Presents. Over the years, it has featured performers such as Rick Ross, Christina Milian/Common, and Snoop Dogg, among others.

The highlights of Nick Cannon's career

Aside from his show, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out, the comedian was the host of America's Got Talent from 2009 to 2016 and the host of TeenNick Top 10 from 2012 to 2018.

Cannon was also featured on the Real Husbands of Hollywood from 2013 to 2016. As far as his filmography goes, he wrote, executive produced, and acted in the 2005 action comedy film Underclassman, playing the role of Tracy "Tre" Stokes.

In addition, the comedian has also released five albums in his musical career. Of these, his debut eponymous album, Nick Cannon, was released on 2003 and remains his most successful with over 200,000 copies sold.

