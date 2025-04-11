North of North season 1 ending explained: What secret did Neevee reveal to Siaja?

North of North is a comedy-drama series that premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025. It features eight episodes, created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and directed by six different directors.

Ad

The series explores the life of Siaja, a young Inuk woman from a small Arctic town in Canada. After a public split from her husband, she tries to rebuild her life and start a new career as a community manager. The official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"An optimistic young woman embarks on a journey to reinvent herself in her tiny Arctic hometown, where everyone knows each other's business."

Ad

Trending

The series ends with Siaja's mother revealing that Siaja has a sister.

Siaja has an older sister in North of North

Ad

North of North began with Saija, played by Anna Lambe, breaking the fourth wall and describing Ice Cove, the small Arctic town where she lived with her husband, Ting, and daughter, Bun.

The feeling of nothingness had been eating her from within as she had lost herself and her only identity, the wife of the town's star. Soon, Ting's obliviousness to her feelings propelled her to quit her marriage.

Unfortunately, the entire ordeal happened in front of everyone, making her split a public talking point.

Ad

One of the most important characters of the story was Neevee, played by Maika Harper. She was Siaja's mother, who had a dry sense of humor and had recovered from alcoholism.

She had struggled herself due to a lack of a mother figure in her life, and so had no idea how to raise a daughter.

In the final episode, she revealed that before Siaja, she had another daughter, who was taken away from her by the father.

Ad

Siaja had come before an important presentation to help her mother, after hearing that Neevee's store had flooded. After the unexpected revelation, she embraced her mother and reconciled with her.

Ice Cove didn't get the research station in North of North

Ad

Siaja's absence from the presentation made Helen fumble, and it looked like the committee would pull the plug on the town's ambition.

However, Siaja was back in time to save the day. She started her presentation conventionally as it was rehearsed, but ultimately decided to do some improv.

She called out outsiders who have tried to change the arctic villagers, and appealed to them to let the place change them. Because they have been doing their own research for thousands of years.

Ad

Despite her powerful presentation, which appeared to have moved the members, Ice Cove didn't get the money for the research station.

It was given to the competing town, Tutuekalick. However, the town did get a satellite office, which meant some progress for the town.

Alaister decided to stay in Ice Cove in the North of North

Ad

North of North probably had the most awkward 'lost father' reveal of recent times. After getting drunk at a party, Siaja met an older man, Alastair, and made out with him.

However, soon it was revealed that Alastair was actually her father, with whom Neevee had an affair in 1998. Complicating the dynamic further is Kuuk, Alastair's assistant, who had a thing for her but couldn't find the courage to confess.

Throughout the season, Alastair, who had come to Ice Cove on a contract, got the opportunity to reconnect with Siaja and Neevee. When the town got the satellite station, he revealed that he was going to stay in the town.

Ad

However, Siaja's love life found no feathers till the end of North of North season 1, as she did not get back to Ting, and Kuuk was with Alexis, who unexpectedly showed up in town sometime back.

Fans would have to wait for the second season to skate back to Ice Cove. Stay tuned for more news and updates on North of North and other such series on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More