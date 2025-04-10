North of North Season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

North of North is a Canadian comedy series created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. It premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025, and has eight episodes. The series has been directed by six different directors, including Anya Adams, Danis Goulet, Zoe Leigh Hopkins, Lisa Jackson, Renuka Jeyapalan, and Aleysa Young.
The story follows Siaja, a young Inuk woman living in a small arctic town. After a public break-up from her husband, she looks to reinvent herself and find a purpose. However, things don't always go according to plan in the small, tight-knit Arctic town.
The series includes an ensemble cast, including Anna Lambe, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Keira Cooper, Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, and Jay Ryan in prominent roles.
The main cast of North of North
Anna Lambe as Siaja
Anna Lambe is playing the lead character of Siaja, a sweet Inuk woman with an awkward nature. She exits her marriage with the town's golden boy to find her lost identity.
The actress made her acting debut with the 2018 sports drama film The Grizzlies. Her role as Spring got her recognition in the Canadian industry and multiple nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category. Her other popular projects include True Detective, Heart of a Beast, Alaska Daily, and Trickster.
Mary Lynn Rajskub as Helen
Mary Lynn Rajskub's Helen is the manager of the tiny Arctic town in North of North. He has a sassy attitude that often clashes with Siaja's awkward personality. Rajskub is known for her portrayal of Chloe O'Brian in the action thriller series 24.
After appearing in a couple of music videos in the 90s, the actress found a spot on The Larry Sanders Show as Mary Lou Collins. Since then, she has become part of many popular films and shows such as Firewall, Sweet Home Alabama, Punch-Drunk Love, Mysterious Skin, Little Miss Sunshine, and Sunshine Cleaning.
Maika Harper as Neevee
Maika Harper is playing the role of Neevee in North of North. Neevee is Siaja's mother, who is known for her distinct sense of humor. Harper gained prominence after appearing in the 2014 drama series Mohawk Girls. Her other acting projects include Kim's Convenience, Burden of Truth, and Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.
The additional cast of North of North
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the series:
- Keira Cooper as Bun
- Kelly Williams as Ting
- Zorga Qaunaq as Millie
- Bailey Poching as Colin
- Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds as Elisapee
- Tanya Tagaq as Nuliajuk
- Vincent "Vinnie" Karetak as Jeffrey
- Taylor Hickson as Alexis
- Jennifer Kilabuk as Lucy
- Laakkuluk Williamson-Bathory as Auntie Vicky
- Solomon Awa as Lazarus
- Anisya Todd as Judy
- Malaya Qaunirq Chapman as Auntie Eva
What is North of North about?
The series is a slice-of-life comedy that will keep the viewer smiling throughout its runtime. It presents the stories of people who are often neglected in the mainstream media.
It is available for streaming on Netflix exclusively. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:
"An optimistic young woman embarks on a journey to reinvent herself in her tiny Arctic hometown, where everyone knows each other's business."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on North of North and other films and TV shows on Netflix.