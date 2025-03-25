Number One on the Call Sheet: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Number One on the Call Sheet is an exclusive Apple TV documentary series that takes us on an intimate journey into the lives and careers of some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary Black men and women.

The two-part documentary series shines a light on the joys and challenges of being a Black actor, their breakthrough moments, the honor they have received, and the success they have garnered, all while recognizing the next generation’s enormous potential.

Number One on the Call Sheet premieres on Apple TV Plus globally on March 28, 2025. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Apple documentary.

Number One on the Call Sheet: Release date, time, and where to watch it?

The premiere of Number One on the Call Sheet is right around the corner. The two-part documentary releases on March 28, 2025, at 12 AM PT and 3 AM ET. It is exclusively available to watch on the Apple TV streaming platform.

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that was launched by the tech giant in 2019. With a wide variety of original content, including movies, television series, and documentaries, the streaming platform is known for its high-quality productions.

Fans can catch the series on Apple TV Plus for free via its 7-day free trial. Additionally, a subscription to the streaming platform can also be purchased starting from $9.99 per month.

What is Number One on the Call Sheet all about? Plot trailer and more explored

The two-part Apple TV documentary explores the lives of Black actors in Hollywood. The first part of the documentary captures the experiences of male actors while the second part shines the limelight on female Black artists in the entertainment industry.

The official synopsis of the documentary, as per Apple, reads as follows:

“Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars reveal their journeys to game-changing leading roles. In candid interviews, they shine a light on the highs and lows of their craft, breakthrough moments, blueprints for success, and the next generation’s huge potential.”

Apple TV has also unveiled an official trailer for the two-part documentary film which gives a glimpse at the insightful, funny, and emotional stories of trailblazing men and women who have found success in the film industry against all odds. The first part, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood, is directed by Reginald Hudlin, while part two, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women In Hollywood is directed by Shola Lynch.

Both parts deliver an in-depth look at some of Hollywood's biggest stars as they open up about their journeys toward landing game-changing leading roles that have defined their careers and made them names to reckon with internationally.

Some of the celebrities we will see featured in the first part are Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Ice Cube, Idris Elba, Laurence Fishburne, Morgan Freeman, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Marlon Wayans.

In the second part, names like Angela Bassett, Berry, Davis and Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Vivica A. Fox, Meagan Good, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Nia Long, Gabourey Sidibe, Ruth Negga, Jurnee Smollett, Octavia Spencer, Tessa Thompson, Gabrielle Union, and Alfre Woodard, appear to discuss their successes.

Don't miss Number One on the Call Sheet, premiering this March 28, 2025.

