“Oh this is going to be evil”- X explodes as South Park season 27 announces Diddy appearance

South Park has announced the return of season 27. The animated show, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, will air again on Comedy Central after two years.

Ad

The new season premieres on July 9, 2025, featuring bizarre events like overflowing toilets, ketamine, and Diddy traveling through space. Plus, the season 27 trailer shows a massive battle against Canada.

Many fans took to social media platforms like X to comment on the announcement of the 27th season of South Park.

X user @TheLastVvder, for instance, said:

"Oh this is going to be evil."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many others had similar things to say:

"The air traffic control jokes are about to be pure comedy I could tell," another user commented.

"The earth is healing!" another user added.

"New Yapster lobby hunted: South Park Season 28 confirmed," another user said.

The story revolves around Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022.

Season 26 had a total of six episodes, which began on the Paramount Cable network in February 2023 and ran until March. Apart from this, three special episodes were also aired, which were written and directed by Trey Parker. These special episodes came between October 2023 and March 2024.

Ad

What is South Park season 27 all about? Explored

Ad

The popular animated series, South Park, released a trailer for the new season (season 27), but in a funny way. It presents it as a preview of a serious drama show.

The trailer's fast editing and serious background music make it even more suspenseful. But then Stan's father Randy and his sister Shelley appear on the screen. As shown in the official trailer, Randy asks him:

"Have you started taking drugs?" and then he says,

Ad

"Because I think it might help you."

The scene is shown in their room, where there is a poster of the movie Wicked in the background.

After the funny scene, the trailer goes back to fast-paced, exciting action. It teases some of the season's biggest and most-talked-about moments, including multiple big plane crashes, the Statue of Liberty being taken down, an appearance by P. Diddy, and some sort of war with Canada.

Ad

The last season of South Park came out more than two years ago. The show did not air during the 2024 election. Show creators Parker and Stone said this was partly intentional, as they no longer had any interest in mocking Trump on the show.

As per Variety, Stone said:

“We’ve tried to do ‘South Park’ through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance.”

Ad

According to Variety, Parker added:

“Obviously, it’s f*cking important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun. I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

The series is executive produced by Parker and Stone, with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II also serving as producers. The show is additionally produced by Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman. Christopher Brion serves as the creative director for South Park Digital Studios.

South Park's season 27 will premiere on July 9, 2025, on Comedy Central.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback