On the Case With Paula Zahn - A detailed case overview of Amanda Williams ahead of Season 27 Episode 11 - Why would someone shoot Amanda?

On the Case with Paula Zahn season 27 episode 11, titled Why Would Someone Shoot Amanda?, airs on July 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET on Investigation Discovery, with a re-airing on July 31 at 1:00 am. The episode investigates the tragic death of Amanda Williams, throwing light on the painful circumstances leading up to her demise.The On the Case With Paula Zahn episode highlights the relationship between Amanda Williams and her fiancé, Tirrell Edwards. Edwards shot and killed Amanda on October 9, 2023, after a violent altercation. Edwards claimed self-defense, alleging that Amanda attacked him with a knife, but this argument was rejected during the trial.In this episode, Amanda Williams's daughter and brother, along with the rest of her family, deal with the death of their beloved mother and sister. At the end of the case, Tirrell Edwards was given a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after 24 years.About the crime explored in On the Case With Paula Zahn season 27 episode 11Background of the crimeAs stated by cleveland.com on Mar. 11, 2024, Amanda Williams was a beloved 46-year-old mother, hair stylist, and active member of her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. She was tragically killed in her home in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, on the night of October 9, 2023. She was engaged to Tirrell Edwards, and they had been together for a few years.The couple was still together, but personal problems and cheating were making things more difficult between them. That terrible night, things got worse and worse until they turned violent. Edwards says the fight got physical when Amanda allegedly pulled out a knife, which made him shoot her in self-defense.As the investigation went on, though, it became clear that Edwards was telling the truth about more than what he said at first. Edwards' actions after the shooting, his contradictory statements, and important physical evidence would soon show that his self-defense claim was false, which led to a more in-depth investigation into Amanda's death.The investigation and findingsOn the Case With Paula Zahn shows how the investigation and findings went in Amanda's case (Image via Unsplash)As per ccprosecutor.us, the investigation into Amanda’s death began shortly after Tirrell Edwards called the Warrensville Heights Police Department around 11:40 pm on October 9, 2023, claiming that he had just shot and killed his fiancée.When the police got there, Amanda was not responding and had been shot several times. Even though Edwards said he was acting in self-defense at first, the investigation showed that his story was not logical.On the Case With Paula Zahn upcoming episode will also focus on the discovery of video recordings. Edwards made those during the fight. From these recordings, it didn't look like Edwards tried to calm things down. Instead, the video showed a shaky, disorganized series of events that made it seem less likely that he was afraid for his life.The forensic examination revealed that Amanda had been shot several times, including one that would have paralyzed her from the neck down, making it impossible for her to hold a knife. This important detail showed that Edwards's story about being attacked with a knife was very unlikely.Also, Edwards's statements to the police were not always consistent. At first, he said that he had taken their guns out of the bedroom so that he wouldn't use them on Amanda. He then changed his story the next day and said Amanda had taken him hostage and was threatening him with a knife.Trial and convictionOn the Case With Paula Zahn season 27 episode 11 focuses on the trial in Amanda's case (Image via Unsplash)On the Case With Paula Zahn season 27 episode 11 depicts the trial and conviction of Edwards. His trial began with his defense team asserting that he acted out of fear during the argument, claiming that Amanda lunged at him with a knife and left him no choice but to shoot in self-defense.However, the prosecution presented evidence that contradicted this narrative. The jury heard about the video recordings taken by Edwards during the altercation, which failed to show any efforts to defuse the situation, even when Edwards had a gun and Amanda had only a knife.The jury thought about a lot of different charges, such as murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence. There was a lot of shaking and disorganization in the video, which made it seem less likely that he was scared for his life.According to the autopsy, Amanda had been shot several times, including one that would have paralyzed her from the neck down and made it impossible for her to hold a knife. This important detail proved that Edwards's story about being stabbed was not likely to be true.Also, Edwards didn't always say the same thing when he talked to the police. He told her at first that he had taken the guns out of the bedroom so he wouldn't hurt her. The next day, he changed his story and said Amanda had taken him hostage and was threatening him with a knife. His claim of self-defense is even less likely now that these things are different.Tirrell Edwards was given a life sentence on March 4, 2024, by Cuyahoga County prosecutors for killing Amanda Williams. As part of his sentence, he would be eligible for parole after 24 years.In this upcoming episode of On the Case With Paula Zahn, people from Amanda's family, like her daughter and brother, talked about how her death left a void during the sentencing hearing. Tyler Williams, Amanda's daughter, talked about how Amanda's young granddaughter would grow up without her love and care.Aftermath of the crimeOn the Case With Paula Zahn season 27 episode 11 shows the aftermath of Amanda's case (Image via Unsplash)The upcoming episode of On the Case With Paula Zahn will also highlight the people in Amanda's community and family who had to deal with the social and emotional effects of her death. Amanda was active in her church, the Word Church, and her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. Amanda's family helped spread the word about domestic violence and how important it is for victims to get justice through a social media campaign. This campaign asked the authorities to rethink how they handled the case at first, when Edwards was briefly freed without being charged because there wasn't enough evidence.On the Case With Paula Zahn season 27 episode 11 will premiere on ID.