“One of the bigger issues is how it was handled”- Fans believe Bobby deserved a better send-off in 9-1-1

9-1-1 is a procedural drama TV series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. It premiered on January 3, 2018, on Fox and has been a major part of the television landscape ever since.

Showcasing police officers, paramedics, and firefighters as they negotiate high-stakes scenarios, the series explores the professional and personal lives of first responders in Los Angeles.

Over its successful run, 9-1-1 has earned praise for its gripping storylines and stellar cast, including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

As the show moved to ABC starting with season 7, it continued to captivate audiences with its intense and emotional moments.

Fans have lately expressed dissatisfaction with how one of the main characters, Bobby Nash, was written off the show. A beloved character among fans, Bobby, played by Peter Krause, was captain of the LAFD Station 118.

Many fans, though, felt his leaving from the show merited a better send-off. Criticizing the plot and execution of his death, fans have used social media channels, especially Reddit, to voice their anger over the way Bobby's departure was managed.

The fan reactions have sparked widespread discussion, with many pointing out how Bobby’s death felt rushed and unsatisfactory.

A fan on Reddit commented,

"I think one of the bigger issues is how it was handled, if they really wanted to kill off Bobby he deserved a proper send off. The last three episodes were horribly written and his death was super unsatisfying. I would’ve preferred the heart attack in season 7 finish him off if this was the plan."

Fans on various platforms continue to express their disappointment, making it clear that Bobby’s departure was a sore spot in an otherwise successful series.

Fans reacted on Reddit,

“A heart attack death would also have been way more realistic and a much better tribute to actual first responders, given that's the leading cause of death.”

"...the whole thing left a bad taste in my mouth.", another fan commented.

"Who knows how many people with suicidal tendencies watch this show and see Bobby Nash as an inspirational tv character then see him die and figure screw it.," one Reddit comment read.

One fan commented,

“A character like Bobby Nash is well deserved of a series finale death.”

“Oh my god same, I hate that so much. 'The (formerly) suicidal character finds peace in death' is an extremely icky ending.”, Another Reddit user expressed.

Plot of 9-1-1

9-1-1 follows the intense and emotional lives of Los Angeles first responders. The show highlights the everyday struggles and life-or-death scenarios faced by police officers, paramedics, and firefighters.

Often, these people have to save lives even as they battle their own personal issues. The story is rich with moments of heroism but also vulnerability as the show investigates their relationships, fears, and dreams.

9-1-1 started including more emotional and personal narratives for its characters in the later seasons, therefore deepening the life of the responders.

This let the audience especially relate to Bobby Nash, whose personal story was a major component of the show.

More about 9-1-1

The show is produced by 20th Television, with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, and Bradley Buecker serving as executive producers.

The series has attracted a stellar cast, including Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han.

The production of 9-1-1 has continued to evolve, with the transition from Fox to ABC in season seven marking a new chapter for the series.

