Tommy may be the loneliest character in 9-1-1, here’s why

ABC's police procedural drama 9-1-1 season 8 premiered on September 26, 2024. The show, a part of Fox's lineup up till season 6, continues to follow the personal and professional lives of Los Angeles first responders.

The show has had an ensemble cast over the years. One such notable addition is Tommy Kinard, played by Lou Ferrigno Jr, a firefighter who used to work at Station 118 before becoming a pilot at LAFD Air Operations.

Fans have delved deeper into the character, and many believe that Tommy is one of lonelist characters on the show. His job transition left him without a strong support system, which he mentioned to Buck. His romantic relationship with Buck also ended in heartbreak, further isolating him.

9-1-1 season 8: The impact of Tommy's breakup with Buck

Reddit thread discussing Tommy and Buck's relationship (Image via Reddit)

Tommy and Buck started dating in 9-1-1 season 7, episode 5. Tommy was Eddie's friend first; Buck met Tommy after he had carried out an air rescue mission in season 5. Buck asked Tommy to show him around Air Operations One but got jealous when Eddie joined them too.

He admitted that to Tommy later, and the two shared a kiss, after which Tommy asked Buck out. They started dating, but Buck's discomfort with his sexuality always got in the way of their relationship. They eventually broke up on their six-month anniversary in season 8, episode 6.

While Buck had Eddie and the other 118 members to lean on, Tommy was inadvertently left alone. He later mentioned how even Eddie distanced himself from him following the breakup. After Eddie left for Texas in season 8, episode 10, Buck and Tommy accidently got together at a bar and ended up sleeping together.

They discussed restarting their relationship, and Tommy joked that there was no competition (Eddie) for him anymore. Many longtime fans of the show like Eddie and Buck, and this comment from Tommy added to the possibility of Buck and Eddie getting together sometime in the future.

If the show follows up on this arc, Tommy could be sidelined again. However, some fans also contend that as Tommy is essentially a side character, it makes sense for him not to have a very rich backstory.

Talking about this story arc, Buck's actor, Oliver Stark, told ScreenRant in an interview on March 23, 2025,

"Yeah, I think that's what the scene is saying, that Tommy has always viewed Eddie as a form of competition, rightly or wrongly, and, obviously, we have Buck questioning that as well. "Is that what he was thinking the whole time we were together?" So yeah, I think that's the idea there that Tommy's always, or at least at some point in the relationship, started to feel like that was an element."

Tommy's transition within the LAFD in 9-1-1

Tommy Kinard’s career change from Station 118 to Air Operations marked a significant shift in his personal journey. Over the years, he had become an integral part of the close-knit team. The move distanced him from the camaraderie of the firehouse.

Fans noticed Tommy told Buck how the 217 is very different from the 118. He also missed Gerrard, who was like his own father. His emotional well-being was affected, especially following his breakup with Buck. The loss of friendship and love can lead Tommy to search for connection and purpose in upcoming episodes of 9-1-1 season 8.

Stay tuned for more updates on 9-1-1 season 8.

