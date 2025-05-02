Oscar is coming back to The Rookie, here’s why 

As The Rookie barrels toward the conclusion of its thrilling seventh season, one of the show’s most unpredictable villains is making a highly anticipated return. Oscar Hutchinson, portrayed by Matthew Glave, will reappear in Episode 18, titled The Good, the Bad, and the Oscars.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and slippery persona, Oscar’s presence has always signaled trouble for the LAPD— and this time is no different.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley confirmed Oscar’s return during a recent interview with Collider on April 30.

"Look, I mean, I think one of the joys of what we've managed to find on the show are some great villains. So I think Monica and Oscar are both that, although in very different ways. I mean, we'll definitely see them again this season, I can say, without spoiling it. And then going forward, we'll see, I don't want to give anything away," Alexi stated.

Hawley’s remarks strongly suggest that Oscar’s reappearance is not just a nod to longtime viewers but part of a broader arc as the season nears its climax.

Why is Oscar back now in The Rookie?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ ABC)

Oscar’s return in The Rookie Episode 18 isn’t just a nostalgic callback— it’s an integral part of the season’s narrative escalation. Tensions are already running high following the events of Episode 17, Mutiny and the Bounty, which featured a chaotic kidnapping plot involving Nolan’s brother’s girlfriend, Chastity, and fan-favorite Skip Tracer Randy.

Into this chaos steps Oscar Hutchinson. The official synopsis for Episode 18 reveals that John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) will be teaming up to apprehend him.

That detail alone implies that Oscar is once again embroiled in serious criminal activity, either having escaped custody or becoming a central figure in a new case. His timing couldn’t be more deliberate, aligning with the show’s push toward a high-stakes finale.

The Rookie: What to expect from his return?

Oscar Hutchinson is far from a throwaway villain. Since his introduction early in the series, he has established himself as a master manipulator who knows exactly how to create chaos, both inside and outside the prison system. While he often brings a touch of humor to his scenes, there’s always a darker edge lurking beneath the surface.

With Nolan and Harper working together to bring him in, the stakes are likely to be more personal and intense than ever. Oscar’s return is expected to inject a new level of urgency into the remaining episodes of the season. Viewers can anticipate a mix of sharp dialogue, close calls, and possibly even a few twists that set up events beyond the finale.

How his return ties into the bigger picture

Oscar isn’t the only familiar face returning this season. Alongside him, the show is bringing back Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan), another fan-favorite villain. Together, their reappearances mark a deliberate effort by the writers to circle back to major unresolved threads. It’s a strategic move, building toward not just the season’s conclusion but also laying the groundwork for potential future storylines.

Oscar has always straddled the line between comic relief and genuine threat. His ability to twist situations to his advantage has made him one of the LAPD’s most elusive adversaries. His return now, when several characters face personal and professional crossroads, is no coincidence.

Who is Oscar Hutchinson in The Rookie?

Oscar Hutchinson is a recurring antagonist in The Rookie and a persistent thorn in the side of law enforcement. First introduced in the show’s earlier seasons, he quickly stood out for his sharp intellect, manipulative nature, and flair for the dramatic. Over time, he orchestrated prison escapes and complex schemes and played mind games with key characters, especially John Nolan.

His unpredictability keeps both the LAPD and the audience on edge. Whether he’s charming or dangerous, Oscar’s return always shakes things up— and this time, it’s setting the stage for a finale no one will want to miss.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on ABC.

