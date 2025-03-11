  • home icon
Paradis City: Full list of cast explored

By Ankit Raj
Modified Mar 11, 2025 21:43 GMT
Still from the trailer (Image via Prime Video)
Still from the trailer (Image via Prime Video)

Paradis City is a Swedish dystopian action series produced by Lapidus’ Shingle Strive Studios. It is based on Jens Lapidus’ stand-alone novel Snabba Cash and was released on Prime Video on March 7, 2025.

The story is set in the near future where Sweden has become a deeply segregated society divided on economic lines. Prison-like walls and special laws separate the rich and the poor. The abduction of a prominent politician causes a disruption and special agent Fredrika, and a prisoner named Emir, must find him.

The series consists of six action-packed episodes, all of which are directed by Fenar Ahmad and Alain Darborg. It stars Julia Ragnasson, Alexander Abdallah, and Sverrir Gudnason in prominent roles, while the supporting cast includes Louise Peterhoff, Felice Jankell, Jessica Liedberg as Ylva, and Anna Azcárate among others.

The main cast of Paradis City

Julia Ragnarsson as Fredrika

Julia Ragnarsson is playing Special Agent Fredrika tasked with finding the abducted Home Secretary from the supposedly dangerous no-go zones. The actress is best known for playing Inga in the highly acclaimed horror film Midsommar.

She began her career in the early 2000s as a child actor and gradually matured towards more dramatic roles as a teenager. She has been part of projects such as Stockholm Stories, End of Summer, and Blinded.

Alexander Abdallah as Emir

Alexander Abdallah's Emir in Paradis City is an ex-MMA fighter and convict who agrees to help Fredrika find the politician, as it can be his only chance to see his daughter again.

Abdallah is an actor and director who played Salim in Snabba Cash, a television series. His other projects include Love Me and Thunder in My Heart.

Sverrir Gudnason as Hermann Murell

Sverrir Gudnason will be seen as Hermann Murell. The actor is known for playing Henry in the internationally acclaimed film Original, directed by Antonio Tublén. He also appeared as a younger version of Willis in the Viggo Mortensen-directed film Falling.

Gudnason's other projects include Borg vs McEnroe and The Girl in the Spider's Web.

The additional cast of Paradis City

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

About Paradis City

Paradis City paints a bleak picture of Sweden's socio-economic future where inequality has increased to such a level that different sections of people are segregated within prison-like walls. The intense thriller provides six action-packed episodes as the protagonists explore this dystopian world.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video in the United States. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:

"In a near future, Sweden’s most vulnerable areas are walled off and governed by special laws. When the Minister of the Interior is abducted in the largest area, Paradis City, SÄPO agent Fredrika enlists Emir, an ex-MMA fighter facing life in prison. His mission: infiltrate Paradis City and find the minister, or lose his chance to see his daughter again."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Paradis City and other such films and series on Prime Video.

