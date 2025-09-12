Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Peacemaker season 2 continues on Max with episode 5, Back to the Suture. Following episode 4, Need I Say Door, the story turns toward the second half of the eight-episode season. The latest installment left Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, facing growing pressure from A.R.G.U.S. while attempting to protect the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, the device that opens access to alternate dimensions.

At the same time, questions remain about where Emilia Harcourt’s loyalties lie and whether Peacemaker’s allies can still be trusted. Episode 5 marks the midpoint of the season, setting the stage for the conflicts and shifting alliances that will shape the final episodes.

When does Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zones

John Cena stars as Chris Smith/Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 releases on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on Max in the US. In other global regions, including Asia, the episode becomes available the following day, September 19, 2025. This midseason installment sets the stage for the remaining episodes, with Chris’s choices shaping the conflict between his reality and the alternate dimension.

Here is the release schedule across key time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 18, 2025 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) September 18, 2025 9:00 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) September 19, 2025 2:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) September 19, 2025 3:00 a.m. Philippines September 19, 2025 9:00 a.m. Singapore September 19, 2025 9:00 a.m. South Korea September 19, 2025 10:00 a.m.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 will stream exclusively on Max. Both season 1 and the ongoing season are available on the platform for subscribers.

How many episodes are left in Peacemaker season 2?

Peacemaker season 2 has eight episodes in total. With episode 5 marking the midpoint, only three episodes remain after its release. The finale is scheduled for October 9, 2025.

A brief recap of Peacemaker season 2 episode 4

Peacemaker and Leota Adebayo (Image via HBO Max)

Episode 4, Need I Say Door, focuses on Peacemaker’s attempt to stay ahead of A.R.G.U.S. Chris moves the Quantum Unfolding Chamber to his grandfather’s hunting cabin with help from Leota Adebayo, masking the relocation with an explosion. A.R.G.U.S. agents breach his house but find nothing.

Meanwhile, Judomaster confronts Peacemaker, and Red St. Wild escalates his pursuit of Eagly. The episode closes with Chris preparing to meet Harcourt, unaware that an ambush awaits him. The developments set up confrontations in the second half of the season.

Major events to expect from Peacemaker season 2 episode 5

Peacemaker faces capture by A.R.G.U.S.: Episode 5 is expected to show whether Harcourt delivers Chris to Rick Flag Sr. and his team. Promotional material reveals Peacemaker in custody, suggesting that his next move depends on escaping or negotiating his survival.

Episode 5 is expected to show whether Harcourt delivers Chris to Rick Flag Sr. and his team. Promotional material reveals Peacemaker in custody, suggesting that his next move depends on escaping or negotiating his survival. The Quantum Unfolding Chamber remains central.: With the device already relocated, episode 5 will likely confirm if A.R.G.U.S. tracks its new location. The chamber’s link to alternate realities ensures that it continues as the main object of conflict.

With the device already relocated, episode 5 will likely confirm if A.R.G.U.S. tracks its new location. The chamber’s link to alternate realities ensures that it continues as the main object of conflict. Harcourt’s loyalty is put to the test.: Emilia Harcourt’s decision at the end of episode 4 leaves her loyalties unclear. Episode 5 will determine if she stands with A.R.G.U.S. or switches sides, which may alter the balance of power.

Emilia Harcourt’s decision at the end of episode 4 leaves her loyalties unclear. Episode 5 will determine if she stands with A.R.G.U.S. or switches sides, which may alter the balance of power. Peacemaker’s path to the alternate reality advances.: The ongoing narrative suggests Chris may enter the dimension where Rick Flag Jr. and Harcourt exist in different roles. Episode 5 could show the first steps toward that transition.

Everything else to know about Peacemaker season 2

Emilia Harcourt and Christopher Smith (Image via HBO Max)

The second season of Peacemaker picks up where The Suicide Squad and the first season of the show left off with Christopher Smith. John Cena plays the main character, while Danielle Brooks plays Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee plays John Economos, Freddie Stroma plays Vigilante, and Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr.

The second season looks at Chris's fight with his history, his search for peace in other worlds, and his continued problems with A.R.G.U.S.

Episode 5, Back to the Suture, is directed by Alethea Jones, who also returns for episodes 7 and 8. The episode begins the final stretch of the season, when Chris's choices could decide whether he stays in his own world, accepts the parallel realm, or loses everything in the process.

Peacemaker season 2 continues every Thursday on Max, with new episodes released weekly at 9:00 p.m. ET. Episode 5, Back to the Suture, premieres on September 18, 2025. Stream the series on Max to follow Peacemaker’s journey through betrayal and alternate dimensions.

