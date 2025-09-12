Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Did Chris transfer the portal?

Peacemaker season 2 reaches its midpoint with episode 4, Need I Say Door, released on September 11, 2025, in the US and on September 12, 2025, in other regions. The episode sees Christopher Smith (John Cena), known as Peacemaker, successfully transferring the interdimensional portal to a new location, keeping it out of A.R.G.U.S.’s immediate reach.

Ad

However, his move does not resolve the larger conflict, as A.R.G.U.S. agents remain in pursuit and his allies show signs of shifting loyalties. With four episodes remaining in the eight-episode season, the survival of both Peacemaker and the portal becomes central to the unfolding story. The story also revolves around Eagly's safety as Red St. Wild persists in his pursuit.

What happened in Peacemaker season 2 episode 4?

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via HBO Max)

Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 sees the Quantum Unfolding Chamber remain beyond A.R.G.U.S.’s grasp. As agents prepare to storm his home, Chris removes the device before they arrive, aided by Leota Adebayo. The two move it to his grandfather’s hunting cabin, concealing the transfer with a planned explosion that misdirects the pursuing team.

Ad

Trending

When A.R.G.U.S. investigates the house, they uncover only an empty space, confirming Chris’s success in keeping the portal mobile. Chris later reveals to Adebayo that this is not the first time he has relocated the technology, indicating a strategy that relies on constant movement.

The episode reinforces the chamber’s importance to season 2, linking it directly to ongoing events in both Chris’s world and the alternate reality involving Harcourt and Rick Flag Jr.

Ad

What does the transfer mean for Harcourt and A.R.G.U.S.?

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via Instagram/peacemaker)

The portal’s relocation is not the only twist in episode 4. The ending also builds tension around Emilia Harcourt. Chris chooses to return to his home reality and reconnect with her, but this decision places him in danger. Rick Flag Sr. manipulates Harcourt by presenting her with an opportunity to reclaim her career following Amanda Waller's blacklist. In exchange, he asks her to lead him to Peacemaker.

Ad

As a result, episode 4 closes with Harcourt preparing to meet Chris, while A.R.G.U.S. sets a trap around her. The move signals that Chris’s decision to trust Harcourt may place him directly in his enemies’ hands. Whether Harcourt will betray him remains unknown, but the setup shows how the transferred portal becomes both an asset and a liability. It keeps Chris ahead of A.R.G.U.S. but also exposes him to personal risks tied to his closest allies.

Ad

How does Red St. Wild fit into the story?

Alongside Chris’s actions, episode 4 expands on the character of Red St. Wild, portrayed by Michael Rooker. Initially introduced as an eccentric eagle hunter, he reveals new mystical abilities.

After failing to capture Eagly, he performs a ritual using blood and symbolic markings, allowing him to sense the bird’s location. The ritual leads him directly to the cabin where Chris and his friends have relocated the portal.

Ad

This development adds a supernatural layer to Peacemaker season 2. Red St. Wild is no longer just a side character but someone with powers that could threaten both Chris and Eagly. His pursuit ties directly into the fate of the portal, as his vision gives A.R.G.U.S. another potential lead on Chris’s activities.

How does Rick Flag Sr.’s backstory connect to the conflict?

Rick Flag Sr. (Image via HBO Max)

The episode also expands on Rick Flag Sr.’s past, clarifying how he sustained a severe injury during a mission under Amanda Waller. The details, tied to events in the animated Creature Commandos series, reveal that Clayface broke his back in a confrontation. This backstory strengthens his motivations against Waller and her associates, adding weight to his manipulation of Harcourt and his vendetta against Chris.

Ad

By connecting live-action and animated installments, Peacemaker season 2 situates its conflicts within the broader DC Universe. Rick Flag Sr.'s role extends beyond personal revenge, reflecting the power struggles and betrayals that span multiple DCU projects.

Will Harcourt arrest Chris?

Episode 4 ends with the question of whether Harcourt will arrest Chris. After securing the portal and keeping it out of A.R.G.U.S.’s hands, Chris heads to their planned meetup point. Instead of a private exchange, however, he drives straight into an ambush set by A.R.G.U.S. agents.

Ad

The setup indicates Harcourt may be aligning with the agency’s orders rather than Chris’s trust. The episode leaves his fate unresolved, as Chris is caught between possible capture and his ongoing fight to control the portal’s power.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 4, Need I Say Door, is now streaming on Max and will continue its weekly rollout worldwide. New episodes release every Thursday in the U.S. and every Friday in other regions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More