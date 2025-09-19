Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The next chapter of Peacemaker season 2 is just around the corner. Episode 6, titled Ignorance Is Chris, will premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 25, 2025, on HBO Max. The episode continues directly from the shocking conclusion of episode 5, where Christopher Smith chooses to remain in an alternate dimension, leaving his world and the 11th Street Kids behind.

Ad

With ARGUS preparing to intervene and the multiverse storyline expanding, the upcoming installment is set to push the series deeper into high-stakes territory.

When does Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zones

John Cena as Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

Episode 6 of Peacemaker season 2 will be released on September 25, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max. The new episode follows the standard Thursday release schedule, with simultaneous rollout across different U.S. time zones.

Ad

Trending

Here is the release schedule in major regions:

Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 p.m. September 25, 2025 Central Time (CT) 7:00 p.m. September 25, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 p.m. September 25, 2025 Mountain Time (MT) 8:00 p.m. September 25, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 1:00 a.m. September 26, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 3:00 a.m. September 26, 2025 Philippines Time (PHT) 9:00 a.m. September 26, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 10:00 a.m. September 26, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 11:00 a.m. September 26, 2025

Ad

Fans can stream the episode exclusively on HBO Max, which remains the home for all installments of Peacemaker season 2.

How many episodes are left in Peacemaker season 2?

Peacemaker season 2 consists of eight episodes. With episode 6 coming next, two episodes will be left in the season. The story is now past its halfway point, and the next few chapters are expected to escalate the multiverse conflict, reveal the true nature of the alternate dimension, and set up the finale.

Ad

A brief recap of Peacemaker season 2 episode 5

John Cena as Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

Episode 5 ended with a major turning point. Christopher Smith decided to stay in the alternate dimension, closing the portal behind him. In this reality, his father and brother are alive, and he faces the possibility of starting a new life with Emilia Harcourt.

Ad

Meanwhile, Adebayo observed how the portal was used and hinted that she might know how to reopen it. The rest of the 11th Street Kids vowed to regroup and find a way to bring Peacemaker home.

At the same time, ARGUS and Judomaster began pursuing him, linking multiple storylines into a single conflict.

Major events to expect from Peacemaker season 2 episode 6

Chris adjusts to life in the alternate dimension: Episode 6 will explore Peacemaker’s decision to remain in the parallel world. He experiences a life where his family bonds are intact, but signs suggest the dimension may not be as perfect as it seems.

Earth-X connections begin to emerge: The trailer and title “Ignorance Is Chris” point toward Earth-X, a DC multiverse version where Nazi ideology prevails. The episode may reveal unsettling truths about the reality Chris has chosen.

Adebayo and the 11th Street Kids attempt a rescue: After discovering how to use the dimensional portal, Adebayo prepares to reopen it. The team is determined to reach Chris, which may expose them to ARGUS surveillance and new threats.

Harcourt’s role grows more complex: Emilia Harcourt confronts her conflicting loyalties. While she previously rejected Chris, her involvement in episode 6 suggests she may influence whether he remains in the alternate dimension or returns.

ARGUS intensifies its pursuit: The agency views Peacemaker’s disappearance as a matter of global importance. Episode 6 shows ARGUS agents tracking Chris across dimensions, highlighting their larger role in shaping the season’s multiverse arc.

Ad

Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 arrives on September 25, 2025, continuing the season’s shift into multiverse territory. With Chris deciding to remain in an alternate dimension, the story now turns to the consequences of his choice and the growing determination of the 11th Street Kids to bring him back. ARGUS, Harcourt, and the potential Earth-X connections ensure that the next episode will deepen the stakes.

With four episodes remaining, season 2 of Peacemaker is building momentum toward an unpredictable finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More