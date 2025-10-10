Peacemaker season 2 finale post-credit scenes explained: Do they hint at Chris Smith's future?

The two post-credit scenes in Peacemaker season 2 do not reveal any details about Chris Smith’s future or his fate on the planet Salvation. They do not connect to the main cliffhanger or provide narrative clues about a possible rescue or continuation of his storyline.

Instead, the scenes focus on supporting characters and maintain the series’ established tone without expanding the plot. James Gunn has stated that he avoids using post-credit scenes to set up future storylines that may not materialize. He uses them to complement the episode rather than introduce unresolved threads.

The Peacemaker season 2 finale follows this approach, as both scenes serve as comical character moments rather than story extensions. They reference ongoing character dynamics but do not alter the events of the finale or hint at Chris Smith’s next chapter.

Peacemaker season 2 finale post-credit scene 1: Rick Flag Sr. questions a secret off-world plan

John Cena stars as Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

The first post-credit scene centers on Rick Flag Sr. in a private meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mori. This scene takes place far from the events on Salvation, which is where Chris Smith remains trapped. The conversation does not reference Peacemaker directly but reveals an ongoing government project that involves human expansion to a planet similar to Earth.

Secretary Mori introduces the concept of a “vaporizing barrier” that he compares to a bug zapper. He claims it can eliminate threats such as aliens and metahumans approaching human territory. Rick Flag Sr. listens but appears skeptical of the plan. His questions imply distrust, suggesting he believes Mori might be exaggerating or fabricating the details.

Although the scene expands the political landscape of Peacemaker season 2, it stays consistent with the main plot’s themes. Government authorities continue to monitor and control metahumans.

However, it does not offer insight into Chris Smith’s survival on Salvation or whether Rick Flag Sr. will connect to that plot. Instead, the scene reinforces Rick’s distrust of military leadership, a theme carried over from The Suicide Squad, when his son, Rick Flag Jr., was killed by Peacemaker.

Peacemaker season 2 finale post-credit scene 2: John Economos gets a small victory

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante (Image via Prime Video)

The second post-credit scene provides a lighter moment. It features John Economos inside ARGUS headquarters. During the finale, Economos attempts to stall ARGUS agents so Emilia Harcourt and Sasha Bordeaux can hack into restricted files to locate Peacemaker. He tries to distract them by telling a joke. In the main episode, his jokes go unnoticed and no one laughs.

However, in the post-credit scene, one female ARGUS agent laughs at his joke. Economos reacts with brief satisfaction when he realizes he finally gets a reaction. The moment does not advance the storyline, but it serves as a comedic payoff for viewers who noticed the earlier failed attempt. The scene also reinforces Economos’ supportive role in Harcourt’s mission, though it remains focused on humor rather than plot.

Why Chris Smith’s future is not teased

John Cena stars as Chris Smith aka Peacemaker (Image via Prime Video)

Despite expectations from some viewers, neither post-credit scene addresses Peacemaker’s situation on Salvation. Chris remains isolated after being forcibly transported through a portal by Rick Flag Sr. as his way of revenge. The finale shows he is not alone in this "uninhabited planet."

The lack of future hints aligns with James Gunn’s approach. He has stated that post-credit scenes should enhance a story rather than mislead audiences. He also avoids promising story continuations without confirmed production. Since Max has not yet officially renewed the series for a third season, it is consistent to avoid teasing unresolved plot threads involving Chris Smith.

All eight episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are available for online streaming on HBO Max and Prime Video.

