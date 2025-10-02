Platonic season 2 episode 10 ending explained: Does Will lose Shitty Little Bar?

Platonic season 2 episode 10, titled Brett Coyote's Last Stand, premiered on October 1, 2025. The episode focuses on Will's dreams of opening Shitty Little Bar, which he's been working on since ending his engagement with Jenna.

However, just as things start to look promising, his past comes back to bite him hard. Meanwhile, Sylvia and Charlie have their own disagreement, as the former tries to deal with the latter’s career choices after he quits his job.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Platonic season 2 episode 10. Reader discretion is advised.

Following his struggle to find stable housing after being bounced between friends' homes, Will finally seems ready to make his bar dreams come true. It took a major fight with Sylvia to get things on the right track, but he was finally on it and one step closer to opening his own bar.

However, just as he gets ready to open Shitty Little Bar, Johnny 66 serves him with a non-compete that threatens to destroy his bar before it even opens. After reconciling with Sylvia, Will confronts the situation head-on, but that doesn’t work out, and a now defeated Will decides to attend Charlie’s book launch party.

There, in a room filled with lawyers, Charlie advises him to find someone else to be the face of the business. This leads to Will and Sylvia becoming partners, and they decide to run Shitty Little Bar together with her as the face to help bypass the non-compete.

Will nearly loses Shitty Little Bar, but Charlie and Sylvia come to the rescue

Platonic season 2 episode 10 (Image via AppleTV+)

In episode 9, Will appeared lost and was back working at the Lucky Penny, which continued into Platonic season 2 episode 10 until the bar got raided. He lost his job and was now listless until Katie told him to start a pop-up to help raise awareness for Shitty Little Bar. That led to a huge fallout between him and Sylvia, which somehow motivated Will to take real action and start his own bar.

But with Shitty Little Bar only weeks away from opening, he discovers Johnny 66 has served him with a non-compete agreement that prevents him from ever opening his doors. It left Will devastated, and seeing how bad he looked, Sylvia put aside their differences and helped him out. She made him realize he needed to talk to Jenna, but that meeting did not go well.

Instead, the two had s*x before Jenna told him to go to hell and refused to let Will out of his non-compete. It left him with no options until Charlie's book launch party, where a room full of lawyers turned out to be the perfect solution.

Charlie and his former colleague suggest that Will could bypass the non-compete by making someone else the face of the company. He immediately looks toward Sylvia, who seems a bit surprised that he picked her. But she eventually agrees, and the two decide to become business partners.

Charlie and Sylvia finally find their groove and out of their rut in Platonic season 2 episode 10

Platonic season 2 episode 10 (Image via AppleTV+)

After finally settling into their new roles in previous episodes, Platonic season 2 episode 10 focused on Charlie and Sylvia's efforts to rediscover their balance. For most of their marriage, Charlie had been the rock and breadwinner. Sylvia, on the other hand, was a stay-at-home mom trying to figure out her next move in life.

But things had changed over the course of season 10 as Charlie retired from his job due to a midlife crisis. It showed Sylvia struggling to balance everything, from her growing event planning business to handling her children’s daily needs, while Charlie figured things out.

However, he had always dreamed of writing his legal thriller novel and had started working on it. That, however, somewhat irked Sylvia, as she didn’t believe it was a very good novel. While that wasn’t a problem initially, her busy job and limited time to read his novel eventually caused a rift in their relationship. Fortunately, their relationship found new ground when, thanks in part to Will and Katie, Sylvia finally forced herself to read Charlie's "Brett Coyote" novel.

Despite her initial reluctance, she discovered she genuinely enjoyed the book and recognized its potential. The two then had an honest conversation about their fears and everything else, where Charlie admitted he missed his law career and Sylvia expressed her exhaustion from constant travel.

It shows them overcoming the hurdles and rekindling the spark in their relationship, with Sylvia even organizing a book party for Charlie when he finished his novel. By the end of Platonic season 2, it left their marriage in a stronger place than before.

Interested viewers can watch Platonic season 2 episode 10 on Apple TV+.

