Platonic season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Does Will get married to Jenna?

Platonic season 2 episode 4, titled Fore!, was released on August 20, 2025, and following the events of episode 4, Will and Sylvia were on their way to San Diego. That’s because the former had decided to end things with Jenna and had brought Sylvia along for moral support. Things soon spiral out of control for the duo, ending with Will at the altar, waiting for Jenna to marry him after an unfortunate series of events.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Platonic season 2 episode 4. Reader discretion is advised.

That was kicked off by Will accidentally destroying Jenna’s father Hank’s eye with a golf ball, which led to a brief moment of renewed intimacy between Jenna and Will. That moment was enough for Will, who accelerated their wedding plans, only to have second thoughts again, all the while Sylvia planned the chaotic event.

Things eventually reached a head, with Will and Sylvia fleeing the place after Jenna confronted the former, punched him in the face, and left his future in doubt yet again.

Will’s indecision eventually leads to him getting deservedly punched in Platonic season 2 episode 4

Platonic season 2 episode 4, Fore (Image via AppleTV+)

After the events of the previous three episodes, viewers expected a lot from Will in Platonic season 2 episode 4. But episode 4 kicked off with Sylvia and Will sitting in their car for 45 minutes while the latter continued to stall, unsure about what to do about his relationship. He eventually decides to end it, walks into the golf club, and meets Jenna, but before he can say anything, her father shows up with Sylvia in tow.

He then drags the three of them onto the golf course and insists that Will try his hand, which leads to disastrous consequences as Will accidentally hits Hank with a golf ball. The trio rush him to the hospital, where they discover that the ball destroyed his eyeball, leaving him partially blind. But that leads to a renewed moment of intimacy with Jenna, which completely changes Will’s mind.

So much so that he completely reverses course and decides to accelerate their wedding plans instead of breaking up in Platonic season 2 episode 4. But every decision from there shows their incompatibilities, with the couple unable to agree on their choices for food, musicians, or even between a priest or rabbi. Things become even worse for Will when Jenna tells him that she’s “not a very s*xual person” and is perfectly happy that way.

Platonic season 2 episode 4, Fore (Image via AppleTV+)

It means that Will arrives at his wedding venue, on his wedding day, on the fence about getting married, but things change when Jenna decides for him. A miscommunication between Jenna and Sylvia about "second thoughts" (Jenna was asking about her headpiece) leads to the truth being revealed while Will is waiting at the altar.

She confronts Will in front of their guests, and when he admits the truth, she cancels the wedding on the spot and punches him in the face.

Sylvia’s event planning business might have found its break

Platonic season 2 episode 4, Fore (Image via AppleTV+)

While Will was figuring out whether to get married or not, Platonic season 2 episode 4 brought a new connection for Sylvia and her event-planning business. She started it in the season 1 finale, but things haven’t quite kicked off for her in a big way yet. So much so, even Charlie, her husband, tells his co-worker that his wife’s business is not profitable at all and that he even put it down as a charitable deduction when filing their taxes.

But Will advised Sylvia to "go corporate" early in the episode, and she initially dismissed the idea until she asked Charlie if she could plan his annual office party. While hesitant that she could even pull it off, he agrees to talk to his co-worker about it but can’t make a decision when the co-worker asks him if he should or shouldn’t give her the go-ahead.

However, Charlie did admit that he was rooting for her to succeed and thus didn’t want to stand in her way, suggesting that the party could be the break she'd been seeking. The hope is that it goes in the completely opposite direction as compared to Will’s decisions over the last few episodes, but given the duo’s friendship, anything could happen after Platonic season 2 episode 4.

Interested viewers can watch Platonic season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+.

