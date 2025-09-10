Platonic season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Does Charlie retire?

Platonic season 2 episode 7, titled The Office Party, premiered on September 10, 2025. The episode builds toward Frank's retirement party that Sylvia has been organizing. She also tells Will to move out of her guesthouse and find a place for himself, which naturally leads him to start searching for a spot to open his own bar.

Things at the party take an interesting turn as a spontaneous decision changes everything for the main characters.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Platonic season 2 episode 7. Reader discretion is advised.

Following his embarrassing appearance on Jeopardy!, Charlie rushed into work in the previous episode only to realize that he wasn’t ready. He then decides to start going to therapy, and over the course of episode 7, he begins to show improvements. He feels confident enough to return to his regular routine, and Sylvia even starts to feel like his nervous breakdown has passed without a hitch.

However, after attending Frank’s retirement party and reflecting on his colleague's decades spent working 60 hours a week in a law office, he has an epiphany. So much so that Charlie proceeds to announce his own retirement during the celebration, shocking Sylvia and his coworkers with his decision.

Sylvia’s struggling with the prospect of becoming the rock for her family

Platonic season 2 episode 7, The Office Party (Image via AppleTV+)

In episode 6, Sylvia appeared genuinely scared about becoming her family’s rock, while Charlie tried to get back on his feet. However, things shifted in Platonic season 2 episode 7 as therapy seemed to have helped Charlie, and he appeared to have changed for the better. Even their children noticed the changes, as he was more confident, communicated better, and seemed to have moved past his Jeopardy embarrassment.

However, by the end of the episode, even though her event planning company had another successful gig in the form of Frank’s retirement party and had earned a new job as well, Sylvia felt worried. That was because, during Frank’s party, Charlie also announced his retirement, effective immediately. His decision came up spontaneously after hearing Frank talk about spending his entire life at the law office, and Charlie didn’t want to do that for the rest of his life.

It essentially leaves Sylvia and her growing event-planning business as the family’s only breadwinner, even though Charlie had told her they were prepared for a situation like this. Not only that, with her husband and rock now experiencing a mid-life crisis, Sylvia will likely have to step into a role she clearly doesn’t want and feels uncomfortable with.

Will puts down the roots needed to start his bar in Platonic season 2 episode 7

Platonic season 2 episode 7, The Office Party (Image via AppleTV+)

After finally quitting Jay 6 in the previous episode, Platonic season 2 episode 7 focused on Will’s efforts to move on from Jenna while finding a new job. He had always dreamed of opening his own bar, but never acted on it due to fear of failure. However, after Sylvia and Charlie ask him to move out because he brought his dates home, Will begins apartment hunting.

That quickly leads to Diane, the realtor, showing him a commercial space where he could finally start his own brewery with the equipment he purchased in episode 6. Unfortunately, given his situation, he couldn’t afford to rent both a residence and a bar, so he had to choose.

Luckily, his decision was made for him when Sylvia got another event-planning job and asked Will to help. He agreed in exchange for continuing to live in her guesthouse, allowing him to afford the brewery rent and assist Sylvia with her business when needed. Sylvia didn’t mind the arrangement but refused to agree to anything until she spoke with Charlie and they made the decision together.

Interested viewers can watch Platonic season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+.

