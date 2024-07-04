Presumed Innocent episode 5 ending explained: Could Tommy Molto be a suspect in the murder?

Presumed Innocent episode 5 was released on Apple TV+ on June 3, 2024, and has taken the story of the Chicago-based murder mystery further. The fictional mini-series revolves around the story of lawyer Rusty Sabich, who is accused of murdering his co-worker and mistress Carolyn Polhemus.

The episode explores the events surrounding the trial and the way it begins. The Sabich family tries to hold itself together and present a united image to the media. Meanwhile, Tommy Molto delves deeper into the case.

Molto's conversations with Carolyn are revealed via flashbacks, and it seems that the prosecution attorney might have something to hide about his feelings for Carolyn. Based on the hints in the episode, Tommy might have fancied Carolyn, making him a potential suspect in her murder too.

Could Tommy Molto be a suspect in Carolyn's murder in Presumed Innocent?

Tommy Molto in a still from Presumed Innocent episode 5 (via Apple TV+ 02:20)

Presumed Innocent episode 5 ended with the beginning of Rusty's trial and the opening statement from the prosecution, led by Tommy Molto.

Tommy appealed to the jury by showing them pictures of Carolyn and explaining how the case was important to the prosecution. He highlighted the fact that Carolyn was "loved by all", and it was important for justice to prevail. Tommy ended his impactful opening by asking the jury to uphold the truth, whatever it may be.

After the speech, the camera pans to Rusty whose expression morphs from confusion into something else as he swears underneath his breath, which could mean two things.

The first is that Tommy Molto's speech was so good that Rusty was worried he would be convicted. Alternatively, Rusty could also have come to a realisation: that Tommy might have murdered Carolyn.

Tommy Molto speaking at the trial in episode 5 of Presumed Innocent (via Apple TV+ / 36:38)

Interestingly, this episode turns the story around for Tommy much more than it does for Rusty. Initially, the audience sees Tommy scroll through the evidence pictures of Carolyn's house.

Here, he stares at a picture of Carolyn for a bit too long before being interrupted by Eugenia. The episode also includes a flashback where Tommy confronts Carolyn about not wanting to work a case with him.

In the previous episode of Presumed Innocent, Carolyn's son Michael mentioned that she was scared of someone trying to pressure her at work. It was assumed that the statement was about Rusty, but these new circumstances indicate that they could mean Tommy as well.

Even Nico Della Guardia noted a change in Tommy after he took on the case, almost like he had a personal vendetta. Could Tommy be jealous of Rusty's affair with Carolyn and want to blame him for the murder?

While these questions are unanswered as of yet, Tommy Molto could be a suspect in the murder. The summary of the upcoming episode 6, titled 'The Elements' also points towards things not going well for Tommy in the trial:

"The trial begins. Startling events inside the courtroom threaten to derail proceedings."

Who is Tommy Molto on Presumed Innocent?

Peter Saarsgard as Tommy Molto in Presumed Innocent episode 5 (via Apple TV+ / 02:52)

Tommy Molto (Peter Saarsgard) is a prosecution lawyer on the series, who is heading the opposition against Rusty (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the murder case of Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve).

Initially, Tommy was Rusty's subordinate in the office when Raymond Horgan (Bill Camp) was the chief district attorney. However, after the election of new DA Nico Della Guardia (OT Fagbenle), Tommy rose to prominence.

He has been heading the case and trying to find evidence against Rusty. However, Tommy is not well-liked in the office, from lab techs to his co-workers. He even antagonises one of his co-workers Eugenia (Virginia Kull) by asking her to testify against Rusty. Now, Tommy might also be a suspect in the murder, at least from Rusty's perspective.

Audiences can catch up with Presumed Innocent streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

