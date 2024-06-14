Where is Presumed Innocent filmed? All major filming locations explored 

Apple TV+'s latest legal drama, Presumed Innocent, premiered on June 12, 2024. The courtroom drama is based on the eponymous novel released by Scott Turow in 1987. The limited series created by David E. Kelley features a total of eight episodes. It is executive produced by Kelley, JJ Abrams, and the show's lead star, Jake Gyllenhaal, among others.

The show's premise focuses on the Chicago prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) as he defends his innocence in the murder case of his colleague and secret lover, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). He must fight the legal system he has served all his career while protecting his family.

The show is set in the gritty metropolis of Chicago, but it was filmed primarily in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and, to a lesser extent, Chicago.

Presumed Innocent's filming locations explored

The filming schedule for Presumed Innocent started in February 2023 and wrapped up before the end of the year. It was majorly impacted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which fell right between the show's original shooting schedule.

Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles, California

The first filming schedule took place in the city of Pasadena in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The show's interior sequences were filmed in the city's elegant residences and historic office buildings. Pasadena's distinct architectural style and picturesque scenery perfectly contrast the show's mostly urban setting.

Downtown Los Angeles

Like the book, the show is also set in the bustling metropolis of Chicago, but the city's urban vibe was primarily captured in Downtown Los Angeles. Jake Gyllenhaal was pictured filming scenes in the neighborhood as early as February 1, 2023.

Chicago, Illinois

Furthermore, the series features several exterior shots of the Windy City, including its famous skyline and urban landscape, which lend the show a degree of authenticity.

What is Presumed Innocent about?

The drama follows the personal and professional life of Rusty Sabich, a successful Chicago prosecutor at one of the city's top legal firms. His life unravels after he is accused of murdering Carolyn Polhemus, his long-time colleague whom he had a secret affair with. As details of their torrid affair come to light, Rusty becomes the prime suspect and must find a way to prove his innocence beyond doubt.

His personal and professional relationships with his family and work colleagues are tested like never before. Rusty risks losing his reputation, marriage, and family for a crime he alleges he did not commit. The high-stakes legal drama is packed with plenty of unexpected twists that keep the story engaging till the very end.

Cast and characters of Presumed Innocent

The show's main cast is listed below:

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia

Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich

Nana Mensah as Det. Alana Rodriguez

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan

The recurring cast includes:

Lily Rabe as Dr. Liz Rush

James Hiroyuki Liao as Herbert Kumagai

Virginia Kull as Eugenia

Matthew Alan as Dalton Caldwell

Mark Harelik as Liam Reynolds

Tate Birchmore as Michael Caldwell

Noma Dumezweni as Judge Lyttle

Gabby Beans as Mya

Sarunas J. Jackson as Clifton

All episodes of Presumed Innocent will air on Apple TV+ starting June 12, 2024.

