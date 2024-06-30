Presumed Innocent episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Presumed Innocent episode 5 will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 12 am ET. The book-based series is set in Chicago and focuses on Rusty Sabich, a prosecution attorney who is under trial for the murder of his co-worker and former mistress, Carolyn Polhemus.

The upcoming episode is set to revolve around Rusty's family as the trial approaches. The series has already explored the adverse effects of Rusty's affair and trial on his family life, and the episode is likely to push them to their breaking point. Even as Rusty's lawyer, Raymond Horgan, insists upon his innocence, will the courts accept his argument? We must watch to find out.

The official summary for episode 5 reads:

"Raymond insists Rusty is innocent, but the weight of the looming trial pushes the Sabich family to its breaking point."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Presumed Innocent (2024).

Presumed Innocent episode 5 release date and time

Peter Saarsgard as Tommy Molto in a still from Presumed Innocent (Image via Apple TV+ / E4 38:00)

Presumed Innocent episode 5 will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ as per the platform's release timings. The episode shall be available to watch on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 12 am ET.

The region-wise release schedule for the episode, titled Pregame, has been given below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, July 3, 2024 12 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, July 3, 2024 4 am British Summer Time (BST) Wednesday, July 3, 2024 5 am Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, July 3, 2024 6 am Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, July 3, 2024 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, July 3, 2024 9:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) Wednesday, July 3, 2024 1 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, July 3, 2024 2 pm

Where to watch Presumed Innocent episode 5?

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan in a still from Presumed Innocent (Image via Apple TV+ / E4 38:38)

Audiences can watch episode 5, releasing exclusively on Apple TV+. New episodes of the legal thriller miniseries are released every Wednesday, and the story is currently halfway through its course.

Viewers will have to create an Apple ID on the website to log in, after which they can watch the show on Apple devices or open the website on other systems of their choice.

What to expect from Presumed Innocent episode 5?

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich in a still from Presumed Innocent (Image via Apple TV+ / E4 03:09)

In the previous episode, Rusty's case became more fragile as the prosecution reached out for more evidence. At the end of the episode, Raymond Horgan, who is Rusty's attorney, faced a major setback when a medical report found Rusty's DNA under Carolyn's fingernails.

This episode shall follow the prosecution and the defense as they try to build their cases. Raymond shall insist on Rusty's innocence and prepare him for the upcoming trial.

However, the Sabich family shall be seen bearing the brunt of this. In the previous episode, we saw Rusty in a physical altercation in front of his family, likely making them worry for their safety. The Sabich family might suddenly be pushed to a breaking point.

Who are the cast members of Presumed Innocent episode 5?

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus in a still from Presumed Innocent (via Apple TV+ / E4 05:28)

The series is led by Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays prosecution attorney Rusty Sabich. He has previously worked on films like Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nightcrawler, and Brokeback Mountain, among others.

The other members of the cast include:

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Hogan

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus

Audiences can watch Presumed Innocent episode 5 and previous episodes exclusively on Apple TV+.

