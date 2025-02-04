Prison Cell 211 on Netflix: Full list of cast

Prison Cell 211 is an intense Netflix series set to premiere on February 5, 2025, with all six episodes released simultaneously. Inspired by the real-life 2023 prison riot in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, the series explores the chaos and violence that ensued when gang members launched an armed attack on Cereso number 3 state prison, resulting in fatalities and mass escapes.

Directed by Gerardo Naranjo and Jaime Reynoso, the show delves into themes of survival, trust, and morality in a lawless environment. It follows a human rights lawyer whose visit to a prison becomes a harrowing ordeal as he finds himself trapped during a riot.

Prison Cell 211, filmed in Chihuahua and produced by Woo Films, is written by Gandul and supported by executive producers Mariana Aceves, Vanessa Castro, Jaime Reynoso, and Rafael Ley. The series promises to deliver a gritty narrative that draws comparisons to the critically acclaimed film Cell 211.

Prison Cell 211 stars Diego Calva Hernández, Noé Hernández, and Gerardo Taracena. Additional cast members include Alejandro Puente, Ana Sofía Gatica, Úrsula Pruneda, Roberto Duarte, and Karina Gidi.

Prison Cell 211: Cast and characters

1) Diego Calva Hernández as Juan Olivera

Diego Calva Hernández (Image via Getty)

Prison Cell 211 follows Diego Calva Hernández in the lead role of Juan Olivera, a human rights lawyer whose routine prison visit turns into a struggle for survival. As riots break out, he is forced to pose as an inmate, navigating the chaos while trying to stay alive.

The trailer highlights the intensity of his situation, showing him reassuring his pregnant wife that he will return soon. A defining moment in Prison Cell 211 occurs when a gang member holding a flamethrower warns him, “You’re either with us or dead,” emphasizing the high stakes of the story.

Born on March 16, 1992, in Mexico City, Calva gained recognition with his role in I Promise You Anarchy (2015), earning the Best Actor award at the Havana Film Festival. His performance as Arturo Beltrán Leyva in Narcos: Mexico (2021) and Manny Torres in Babylon (2022) brought him further acclaim, with the latter earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

His television credits include The Inmate (2018) and Unstoppable (2020). Additionally, he is set to appear in Midnight Family and On Swift Horses.

2) Ana Sofía Gatica

Prison Cell 211 features Ana Sofía Gatica as the wife of Juan Olivera. She portrays a pregnant woman struggling to cope with her husband's dedication to his work, as seen in the trailer when she tells him, “Maybe you could spend less time in prison.” Juan reassures her, replying, “I’ll be back early today, I promise.”

As the riots escalate, she is shown in distress, searching for her husband outside the barricaded prison while police attempt to contain the panicked crowd.

Born on February 7, 1997, in Mexico City, Gatica is an actress known for her roles in both film and television. She gained prominence for playing Claudia in the Netflix series Control Z (2020) and has since starred in Have a Nice Day! (2023), Atrapadas en Familia (2023), and Es por su bien (2024).

3) Noé Hernández

Prison Cell 211 features Noé Hernández as the gang leader inside the prison, orchestrating the riots and maintaining control over the inmates. His character plays a pivotal role in leading the chaos within the Adult Social Reinforcement Center, where Juan Olivera, a human rights lawyer, is forced to pose as an inmate to survive.

From the trailer, Hernández's character is seen commanding the prisoners, inciting them to disobey authorities, and resort to violence. His rugged appearance, bald, covered in tattoos, and wearing a grey wife-beater, adds to his intimidating presence as he appears to be the driving force behind the riot.

Born on November 10, 1969, in Atitalaquía, Hidalgo, Mexico, Hernández has built a distinguished career in film and television. He gained recognition for his role as Lino Valdez in Miss Bala (2011), earning an Ariel Award nomination for Best Actor.

He later won the Ariel Award for Best Supporting Actor for La Tirisia (2014) and 600 Millas (2015), followed by the Best Actor award for Ocho de Cada Diez (2019). In 2024, he received another Ariel Award for Kokoloko.

Other cast and characters of Prison Cell 211

Gerardo Taracena

Alejandro Puente

Úrsula Pruneda

Roberto Duarte

Karina Gidi

Ernesto Godoy

Pedro De Tavira

Ernesto Meléndez

More about Prison Cell 211

The official synopsis for the series on Netflix reads:

"Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him."

Prison Cell 211 will premiere on Netflix on February 5, 2025. Netflix typically releases new content at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET). Subscription prices vary by region: $7.99/month for the Standard with Ads plan, $17.99/month for Standard, and $24.99/month for Premium in the U.S.

In the UK, plans are priced at £4.99, £10.99, and £17.99, while India has a mobile plan for ₹149/month. Features include multi-device streaming, offline downloads, and resolutions from SD to 4K. Visit Netflix’s website for country-specific details.

