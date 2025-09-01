Professor T season 4 episode 2 ending explained: Did Kate murder Abbey?

Professor T season 4 episode 2 delves into Abbey's murder. The clues, as reconstructed by Jasper, unambiguously incriminate Kate as she knowingly steered Abbey into Eddy's bedroom because she knew that Eddy was weak and unstable. Kate claims that she just wanted to frighten Abbey for her callous reaction to Marie's pain, but things went tragically out of control. Kate didn't hear Abbey's frantic screams above the noise of a game of tennis and departed, only unlocking the door after Abbey was dead.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion advised.In Professor T season 4 episode 2, she's formally accused of manslaughter, not murder, since she didn't realize Eddy possessed a hammer. However, Jasper knows that her carelessness proved lethal. But he refuses to reveal the full degree of her guilt, driven by sympathy for Marie, Kate's already traumatized daughter.What actually occurred in Abbey's room in Professor T season 4 episode 2A still from the show (Image via Prime Video)The main mystery of Professor T season 4 episode 2, is Abbey Sommers' death. She enters what she thinks is her father, Lucien's, room, but she ends up in Eddy Baines' room. Eddy, already vulnerable due to dementia and previous trauma, is later found holding the hammer that was used to kill her.On the surface, the case seems straightforward, as Eddy attacked in a state of confusion. However, the locked door and smeared doorknob suggest the murder was orchestrated by another person. Detectives ultimately trace the choice back to Kate, the director of the retirement home, who withheld the new room assignment from Abbey.Kate explains that she simply wanted Abbey to know fear for having dismissed her daughter Marie's pain at Poppy's hands, Abbey's child. The flashback, however, portrays Kate listening to Abbey's screams and refusing to open the door until there is silence.How far will grief push trust between Jasper and Dan in Professor T season 4? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostProfessor T season 4 episode 2 titled September Gardens not only investigates murder, but it also explores the unresolved grief between Dan and Jasper. Their underlying tension boils over as Dan accuses Jasper of abandonment, claiming that he wasn't present at Lisa's funeral.For Dan, this is not merely professional irritation but personal betrayal. Jasper, as uncovered through therapy, avoided it not out of indifference but because he couldn't stand reliving Lisa's death or seeing Dan's grief unfold. Their coerced joint session with Dr. Goldberg is a precious moment of truth, even if reluctant. Jasper kept his distance as an avoidance based on trauma and not on cruelty.By the end, he offers an olive branch, sharing his criminology lectures with Dan, a nod to the learning Lisa previously shared. Whether the two men can mend their broken partnership remains a mystery.What's at stake for Marie in Professor T season 4?A still from the show (Image via Prime Video)In a quieter but effective strand, Jasper befriends Marie, Kate's daughter, who avoids school as she grapples with scars from being bullied by Poppy, Abbey's kid. Jasper sees the bandages on her wrists and, in a moment of uncharacteristic sensitivity, gives her words of comfort and empathy.This link recontextualizes the murder case as Marie's pain is the unspoken motivator behind her mother's extreme actions against Abbey. Kate's need to protect her child becomes the reason that supplants all other suspects. However, what disturbs viewers is Jasper's character, as he has a clear view of the truth behind Kate's actions but does not reveal it entirely, thereby preventing Marie from losing her sole parent.This subplot raises a larger concern beyond the case regarding Jasper's sympathy for Marie, leading to a compromised judgment. Whether sympathy will clash with Jasper's judgments in the future remains a mystery.Professor T season 4 episode 2 is available to stream on Prime Video and PBS.