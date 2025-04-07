Pulse season 1 episode 10 ending explained: The truth beneath the surface

The season finale of Pulse season 1 delivers a powerful mix of emotion, closure, and the kind of chaos that a packed emergency room can offer. Episode 10 premiered on April 3, 2025. Pulse season 1 episode 10 opens on a familiar face — Glenn, the combative father, last seen when his wife Kathryn brought their baby to the hospital.

This time, the stakes are even higher. Glenn, now seriously injured from a car crash, is airlifted back to Maguire Hospital after trying to rush his baby Benny to his wife, who is a midwife. Benny’s condition had worsened, and Glenn’s distrust in the medical system led him to take matters into his own hands.

Benny is thankfully unharmed, and Harper’s earlier diagnosis of pyloric stenosis proves correct. Kathryn, however, is in critical condition and faces a difficult road ahead. Glenn, overwhelmed by guilt and fear, finally opens up to Danny and Xander.

His desperate attempt to reach Kathryn wasn’t about recklessness, but rather a panicked father trying to save his child in the only way he knew how. It is one of the first times the series shows Glenn’s vulnerability, making this moment stand out.

Pulse season 1: Glenn's desperation and the return to Maguire

Glenn's return to Maguire Hospital is tragic and shocking. Following a dangerous attempt to outrun a train to get his son help, he is severely injured. His wife and child are transported into the hospital by helicopter shortly thereafter. Although Benny has no visible trauma, his underlying condition—pyloric stenosis—brings an added sense of urgency.

The crisis compels Glenn to face the fear and helplessness that led him to behave as he did. This plot not only reunites past patients, but also sets up the tone for the series finale. It shows the theme of doctor-patient miscommunication and the severe aftermath that can ensue.

Pulse season 1: Glimpse into Xander’s past at Kennedy

For the very first time in the series, the flashback perspective veers away from Danny and focuses on Xander. A year ago, on his last day at Kennedy Hospital, he was browbeaten by Dr. Broussard into seeing too many patients.

Among them is Julio, a young man with chronic liver disease. Because there is no available ultrasound machine, Broussard pushes Xander to do a blind paracentesis, which he has never done alone.

Even though the operation at first appears to be a success, Julio is returned later in the day after he has collapsed. He dies. This event becomes Xander's greatest regret, particularly because the hospital staff and his powerful family cover up the actual cause of his death to maintain their reputation. The experience of that day has followed him since.

When Kathryn begins to crash, Xander performs a life-or-death emergency procedure. This time it works. The moment is a symbolic turning point. He could not save Julio, but saving Kathryn gives him hope for redemption. The emotional cost is still high even though the outcome is different.

Later, in the still operating room, Xander finally reveals the truth to Danny. He shares his confession about Julio's death, the pressure that drove him, and the guilt that has consumed him.

Danny doesn't lash out at him. Rather, she hears him out, absorbing the confession that makes so much sense of Xander's actions. Their discussion is a moment of reconciliation, not love re-ignition, but emotional healing.

Pulse season 1: The chief resident twist

All along in the episode, Dr. Cruz gives clues that she will be naming Danny chief resident. She even takes her aside to inform her that she has made up her mind. But in making the announcement, new ER chair Dr. Sanchez catches all by surprise in naming Elijah instead. Danny is shocked, but she is courteous in the moment and congratulates him.

Later, Cruz assures Danny that her performance speaks for itself and that this leadership transition is as much politics as it is performance. Although she is upset, Danny leaves with her dignity intact and restored support from her mentor.

Sophie confronts Cole after he makes another choice without her input. The discussion is a moment of learning, as Sophie also stands up for herself regarding her tense relationship with Camila. Camila chooses to remain at Maguire. Sophie is devastated to hear that Camila is engaged, particularly after falling for her.

This subplot might be more subdued, but it adds emotional richness and depth to the secondary characters. Sophie's own heartbreak lends another layer to the episode's theme of unfinished emotions and quiet strength.

Pulse season 1: A final act of honesty

During the final minutes of the Pulse season 1 episode 10, Xander informs Danny that he has informed the hospital review board about himself. It might end his career, but he is finally at peace.

Danny vows to protect his secret, but he no longer requires that cover. Xander has accepted responsibility, and that is what counts the most. Elijah settles into his role as chief resident, and Danny takes a break for herself. She wades into the sea, a symbol of release and rebirth.

Pulse season 1 ends not with dramatic flair, but with quiet, honest emotion. It is a fitting conclusion to a show that stands relevant on both personal and professional complexity.

Catch the latest episode of Pulse season 1 streaming on Netflix.

