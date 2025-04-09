Pulse season 1 episode 5 recap: What happened between Elijah and Danny?

Netflix’s medical drama Pulse season 1 continues to heat up in episode 5, blending high-stakes ER action with higher emotional tension. Set in a bustling Miami hospital, Pulse season 1 follows a group of residents as they navigate the chaos of trauma cases, hospital politics, and complicated personal lives.

While Danny continues to deal with her past with Xander in the fifth episode, she faces another struggle, this time with Elijah, her close friend and fellow resident. Once a trusted confidant, Elijah grows distant, and the strain between them becomes impossible to ignore. As secrets are revealed and feelings come to the surface, their once-solid friendship reaches a breaking point.

So, what happened between Elijah and Danny? Elijah is hurt after learning that Danny dated Xander while telling him she didn’t get involved with co-workers. The tension only worsens when he suspects she’s not being honest about the chief resident application either. Trust, it seems, is officially broken.

Pulse season 1, episode 5: A shocking ER case involves a risky affair

In episode 5 of Pulse season 1, the ER team is thrown into chaos when a car crash brings in two victims, Mateo and Christina, who at first appear to be a married couple. However, the situation quickly takes an unexpected turn. The medical team deduces, based on their injuries, that Mateo was performing oral s*x on Christina while she was driving, leading to the crash.

To make matters even more complicated, Officer Cam Fuentes confirms that the two aren't married to each other. As Christina's condition worsens, she confides in Danny, expressing regret over the affair and wondering if her husband knows.

Her vulnerability reminds Danny of her own past choices, particularly her secret relationship with Xander. The shocking ER case mirrors the episode’s theme of hidden truths and personal consequences. It's a chaotic and emotional moment that hits close to home for more than one doctor.

Pulse season 1, episode 5: A flashback reveals that Danny wanted to tell HR about her relationship with Xander

Episode 5 of Pulse season 1 dives deeper into Danny and Xander’s complicated history through a revealing flashback. After their initial hookup, Danny suggests they come clean about their relationship and report it to HR, wanting to handle things professionally and transparently.

Xander hesitates, worried that going public would open them up to gossip and judgment, particularly toward Danny, who might be accused of trying to "sleep her way up." Though he agrees in principle, his reluctance plants doubt in Danny’s mind. The flashback also shows how deeply their relationship impacted both of them.

In the present, Xander turns up at Danny's place after she doesn't come to the residents' party, but he sees her with Cam. His reaction makes it clear it their past relationship wasn’t just a fling. Ultimately, they choose to keep their romance a secret and establish rules, but the emotional weight of that decision still lingers, affecting their dynamic in the present and shaping Danny’s choices moving forward.

Pulse season 1, episode 5: Elijah confronts Danny over her past with Xander

In episode 5 of Pulse season 1, tensions boil over between Elijah and Danny as long-simmering resentment finally comes to light. After working together to help a young patient, Elijah confronts Danny about her past with Xander, revealing that he knows she was involved with their fellow resident.

What hurts Elijah most isn’t just the relationship itself but the fact that Danny once told him she didn’t date coworkers right after they shared a kiss. Feeling lied to and sidelined, Elijah accuses her of hypocrisy and questions her integrity, especially after hearing rumors about the chief resident position.

Although Danny insists she wrote her application early but didn’t submit it, Elijah is unconvinced, and the trust between them fractures. The confrontation marks a turning point in their friendship, highlighting miscommunication, unspoken feelings, and a growing emotional distance. For Danny, it’s another reminder that her personal choices continue to ripple through her professional world.

All episodes of Pulse season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.

