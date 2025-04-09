Pulse season 1 episode 6 recap: What happened to Matty?

Pulse season 1 continues to raise the emotional stakes in episode 6, blending high-stakes medical drama with personal family conflict. The Netflix medical series follows Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald), a bright but emotionally guarded ER doctor, and the staff at Maguire Hospital as they navigate complicated surgeries, messy relationships, and unresolved trauma.

This episode opens with a plastic surgery gone wrong and quickly spirals into an intense day for Danny, who’s forced to confront her estranged father’s declining health. When her sister Harper begs her to visit their dad, Matty, they find him in terrible shape, unwashed, in pain, and hiding symptoms of congestive heart failure.

Despite resistance from both Harper and Matty, Danny’s instincts prove right when he suddenly collapses. He is rushed to Maguire Hospital in acute heart failure, and if Danny hadn’t intervened, Matty might not have survived.

Pulse season 1 episode 6: Danny and Harper visit their neglected father

In Pulse season 1, episode 6, Danny reluctantly agrees to accompany Harper to check on their father, Matty, after he stops responding to calls. When they arrive, they find him in a concerning state, sitting in the same chair for days, unwashed, surrounded by mess, and hiding a bottle of urine. Matty claims he threw out his back fixing storm-damaged windows, but Danny quickly sees through the excuse.

His refusal to take medication for his congestive heart failure and avoidance of medical help infuriate her. The visit escalates into a bitter argument, with Danny accusing him of deliberately manipulating Harper to take care of him. Harper tries to mediate but ends up defending Matty, even as his condition worsens. It is also revealed that Matty pushed Harper down the stairs in the past, which is the reason she is in a wheelchair, and Danny blames him.

The tension peaks when Matty collapses, forcing Danny to call 911. At the hospital, her diagnosis confirmed that his condition was life-threatening. The experience deepens the sisters’ rift. The episode concludes with Matty in the hospital, alive but facing a challenging recovery as Danny sits by him.

Pulse season 1 episode 6: Patricia Acosta crashes during cosmetic surgery

In Pulse season 1, episode 6, the chaos begins with a surgical nightmare. Patricia Acosta, undergoing a breast augmentation and liposuction under plastic surgeon Dr. Pittman at Maguire Hospital, suddenly crashes mid-procedure. The situation spirals out of control when she wakes up while still under the knife, prompting a panicked transfer to the emergency division.

Dr. Cruz immediately recognized the severity of her condition. Patricia is still open and actively bleeding, with signs of internal trauma. Cruz calls Sophie to scrub in, giving the eager resident a chance to prove herself. In the OR, they discover that Patricia’s liver has been lacerated, likely due to negligence by Dr. Pittman.

Sophie steps up under pressure and uses the Pringle maneuver to stop the bleeding, ultimately saving Patricia’s life. Cruz later confronts Pittman, furious over his absence and recklessness, and revokes his privileges at Maguire. It’s a hard-earned victory and a major moment for Sophie.

Pulse season 1 episode 6: Danny reminisces her relationship with Xander

In Pulse season 1, episode 6, Danny wakes up alone, haunted by memories of her relationship with Xander. A flashback takes the audience four months back to a quiet morning when she joined him in the shower, one of their more intimate moments. As her longest relationship passes the five-month mark, Danny begins to spiral, questioning her ability to commit.

Later, another memory reveals their anniversary at her favorite childhood bowling alley, complete with nostalgic grilled cheese and a rented-out venue. Xander’s gesture contrasts with Danny’s emotional distance, revealing just how deeply their connection affected her and how afraid she is of it.

All episodes of Pulse season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.

