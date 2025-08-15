Realtor Beverly Carter's shocking death - A detailed case overview ahead of Evil Deeds

Evil Deeds is set to premiere this Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 10 pm on Investigation Discovery. The episode delves into the disappearance of 50-year-old Arkansas realtor Beverly Carter.

Carter started her day on September 25, 2014, little knowing of the tragedy that awaited her. She was meeting with a new client that evening, and what began as a routine showing quickly spiraled into a tragedy when she did not return home after work.

Her disappearance sparked an investigation where detectives were faced with a maze of false leads and dead ends in their urgent search to bring her home.

Beverly Carter's death: What happened to her?

Beverly Carter was a 50-year-old Arkansas real estate agent at Crye-Leike Real Estate. On September 25, 2014, Carter started her day by winning $50 in a contest at her workplace. While her day began with a bit of fortune, it soon took a turn for the worse.

Beverly Carter was kidnapped in Scott, Arkansas. (Image via Getty)

Beverly had plans for dinner with her husband of nearly 35 years, Carl Carter Sr., that evening. Before that, she had to show one last rural property at 6 pm to a married couple who claimed they wanted to relocate to the area. The property was located at 14202 Old River Drive in Scott, Arkansas, which was an isolated area.

However, Beverly, who had always worked alone, drove there by herself and parked her brown Cadillac SUV in the driveway. Hours passed by, but her husband did not hear from her. So he went to the property around 9 pm to look for her. Carl found her vehicle still there with her purse inside. But there was no sign of Beverly.

Details of Beverly's kidnapping and disappearance explored

Beverly Carter's disappearance sparked a massive search effort involving fellow realtors and law enforcement. Following investigations, the police determined 33-year-old Arron Michael Lewis, a man with a criminal history who had once worked at a nearby concrete plant, as the prime suspect in the case.

On September 28, 2014, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and Lewis was taken into custody, as per ABC News. Beverly's body was found by authorities buried in a shallow grave on the grounds of Argos Concrete Co., about 20 miles from the showing location.

When interrogated, Arron Lewis admitted to kidnapping Beverly but denied killing her. He told reporters that he targeted her because she was a woman who worked alone. Court records later revealed that Lewis had contacted her from an online ad and met her at the property from where he kidnapped and killed her.

While initially the police believed that Lewis acted alone, they later arrested his wife, Crystal Lowery, too. She was charged with capital murder and kidnapping, and she later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping in exchange for testifying against Lewis, according to ABC News.

Lowery said that the couple planned to kidnap Beverly, hold her in an abandoned office at the concrete plant, and demand ransom from her husband. However, when that did not work out, they brought her to their Jacksonville home, where they kept her tied with duct tape in the bathroom.

The couple forced Beverly to record a short ransom message for her husband Carl, but they also feared that she might be able to identify her abductors. According to Oxygen, they decided to kill her by wrapping her head in duct tape and leaving her to suffocate while her hands were bound.

Trial and sentencing of Lewis and Lowery

At trial in 2016, Arron Lewis’s defense claimed that Beverly Carter had gone with the couple willingly for a sexual encounter and had died accidentally. However, the jury rejected this theory and convicted Lewis of capital murder, kidnapping, and robbery after less than an hour of deliberations.

Lewis was sentenced to life without parole, while his wife, Lowery, received a 30-year sentence, as per ABC News. In 2020, Crystal Lowery sought clemency, claiming rehabilitation and faith, but this was denied.

As reported by Oxygen, Beverly Carter's son, Carl Carter Jr., partnered with the Arkansas Realtors Association to promote safety training for realtors. He also later founded the Beverly Carter Foundation to continue raising awareness.

Catch more about the case on Evil Deed tomorrow.

