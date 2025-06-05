Ricky Cowles Jr.'s murder: A complete timeline of events 

The fatal attack on Ricky Cowles Jr. in Lancaster, California, on August 12, 1997, led to his death three days later, on August 15. The murder left the community stunned and resulted in a years-long complicated investigation. Ricky, a 21-year-old electrician, was beaten and shot to death in his apartment, which he shared with his pregnant girlfriend, Amy Preasmyer.

Ad

Initially, it was unclear what the motive was and who the assailant was. Eventually, a murder-for-hire scheme was revealed to have been operated by Amy Preasmyer, with the assistance of her friends Jennifer Kellogg and William "Billy" Hoffman.

Hoffman attacked, and Preasmyer and Kellogg assisted in planning the attack. The case ultimately led to all of them being convicted, as a network of betrayal and violence transpired per court records and media accounts.

Ad

Trending

The episode featuring Ricky Cowles Jr.'s murder, titled Killing Time originally aired on May 5, 2023, on Dateline NBC. The episode will re-air on June 7, 2025, on NBC.

Timeline of events of the murder of Ricky Cowles Jr.

Background and relationships

Ad

As per the court documents shared on the website Casemine, Ricky Cowles Jr. relocated to a Lancaster apartment in July 1997 with his pregnant 16-year-old fiancée, Amy Preasmyer. Amy's friends, Jennifer Kellogg and Sara Chapin, also spent approximately a week at their place in August.

There was increasing tension in the apartment because Ricky did not approve of Amy's friends on account of their use of drugs. He wanted them out, which resulted in quarrels with Amy. On August 11, 1997, Amy and Ricky engaged in a fierce argument over her friends, and the former allegedly informed Ricky Cowles Jr. that she hated him.

Ad

The day of the attack: August 12, 1997

As per the court documents, Amy, Jennifer, and Billy Hoffman had planned the day of the murder. Amy and Jennifer went to pick up Hoffman, who carried a gun, a claw hammer, and a knife, and brought him to the apartment. Hoffman waited at home for Ricky to come back in. When Ricky was going into the bedroom, Hoffman jumped on him, hitting him first with the hammer.

Ad

When Ricky turned and screamed, Hoffman shot him in the forehead and then hit him repeatedly with the hammer. Hoffman exited the apartment via the front door and returned to his residence. As planned, he paged Jennifer using a "0" to inform her that Ricky was dead.

He also called another friend, Joey Green, who removed the gun from him. Amy and Jennifer remained out with friends. Amy informed her friend Sara that Ricky would page her as soon as he arrived home, keeping up the façade of normalcy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Discovery and aftermath

As per the court documents, at about 10 p.m., Amy and her friends came back to the apartment. Amy discovered Ricky lying motionless on the bedroom floor, bleeding from his head. She and her friends called 911. Paramedics responded and discovered Ricky Cowles Jr. alive but seriously injured.

As per the reports, he was airlifted to a hospital, where he passed away three days later on August 15, 1997. The crime scene indicated no signs of break-in or theft. Ricky's wallet, identification, and cash remained intact, and the police suspected an inside job.

Ad

Investigation and arrests

As stated in the court documents, the police initially investigated those who were near Ricky Cowles Jr. In April 1998, the police arrested Billy Hoffman based on a tip. At his trial in 1999, Hoffman was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder. While in custody, Hoffman disclosed to detectives that Amy Preasmyer and Jennifer Kellogg had planned the murder.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two women were subsequently arrested and convicted of their involvement in the scheme. Evidently, during the trial, it was demonstrated that Amy was disturbed by her pregnancy and had agreed with her friends to arrange for Ricky to be killed. She gave Hoffman information regarding Ricky's habits and entry into the apartment.

Legal outcomes

As per the court documents, Amy Preasmyer was convicted of murder with special circumstances, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder. She was given life imprisonment without parole. Jennifer Kellogg and Billy Hoffman were also given long prison terms for their roles.

Ad

For more details on the case of Ricky Cowles Jr., watch Dateline NBC on June 7, 2025, on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More