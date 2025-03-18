Sam Rockwell's surprise cameo in The White Lotus Season 3, explained

The latest episode of The White Lotus Season 3 aired on March 16, 2025, on HBO. Titled Full-Moon Party, it featured a cameo role from the Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell, who played Rick's (Walton Goggins) friend living in Bangkok.

In Episode 5, Rick travels to the capital city of Thailand to confront his father's supposed killer, Jim Hollinger. Before that, he meets up with his old friend Frank to collect a handgun for his mission. The longtime friends catch up with each other over drinks and Frank launches into a five-minute monologue about his spiritual awakening which leaves Rick (and the viewers) stunned.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus Season 3, reads:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Everything to know about Sam Rockwell's character in The White Lotus Season 3

In The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5, Rick reaches Bangkok to settle scores with his father's supposed killer, Jim Hollinger. Once there, he meets his old friend Frank, played by Sam Rockwell, who hands him a duffel bag with a handgun for his mission.

The two spend some time catching up at the hotel bar. Frank opens up about his conversion to Buddhism by telling his friend that he is sober since the past 10 months and now leads a celibate life.

He recalls coming to Thailand years ago to live out his hedonistic fantasies with Asian girls. But, after having countless se*ual encounters, Frank felt that his s*xual desires were insatiable. He also came to the realization that his fascination with Asian girls stemmed from his desire to be one himself.

Rick looks wide-eyed and hardly conceals his astonishment as Frank shares that his se*ual escapades soon involved ladyboys. He slept with white men who looked like him while he was dressed as a ladyboy, replete with lingerie, perfume, etc. Frank wonders aloud what this said about his identity:

"'Am I a middle-aged white guy on the inside too? Or inside, could I be an Asian girl?' I don't know. Guess I was trying to f*** my way to the answer."

Frank was aware he was going down a dark path and hence decided to quit drugs, booze, and s*x in favor of a clean lifestyle inspired by Buddhism that brought him enlightenment and inner peace.

Sam's partner Leslie Bibb also stars in The White Lotus Season 3

Sam Rockwell's cameo appearance was also a pleasant surprise to fans as his real-life partner, Leslie Bibb, is one of the main cast members of the black comedy series. Bibb plays Kate Bohr, a Texan housewife, who joins her childhood friends, Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan) and Laurie Duffy (Carrie Coon), for a fun girls' trip in The White Lotus Season 3.

Sam and Leslie have been in a committed relationship for 18 years since 2007. The duo is not legally married and does not have any children together. Furthermore, Leslie told Entertainment Weekly on March 17, 2025, that Sam shot the monologue over eight days and went on to add that:

"We don't have any scenes together, and he did all of his stuff in eight days. We were there for six months, Sam was there for eight days — Sam did not (have) the same experience in eight days. He got The White Lotus light. But it's nice to be able to have a context to share, and I think he's a great actor, and we're lucky to have him, and I think he chewed up that character."

Viewers can watch the remaining episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO.

